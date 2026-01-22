Yamaha MotoGP boss sees Toprak Razgatlioglu signing as ‘closing of a circle’

Yamaha MotoGP boss Paolo Pavesio sees signing Toprak Razgatlioglu for the 2026 season as a kind of ‘circle closing’ moment for the brand and the rider.

The three-time World Superbike champion was the major signing of last year’s rider market silly season, after agreeing a multi-season deal that sees him come to Pramac for 2026.

Toprak Razgatlioglu was previously linked to a Yamaha MotoGP step during his World Superbike days with the marque in 2023, following testing at Jerez that year.

The move never came to pass, with Yamaha citing its lack of a satellite team at the time and the need for experience as the main reasons.

Razgatlioglu admitted later that he didn’t feel like his time in those tests was hugely useful, as Yamaha didn’t do as much as he would have liked to adjust the bike to him.

His options to come to MotoGP appeared to be diminishing before a deal was struck with Yamaha to join Pramac for 2026.

Timing has been on Razgatlioglu’s side, with MotoGP set to switch to Pirelli tyres in 2027 - rubber he has extensive experience of from World Superbikes.

Speaking with Italy’s GPOne, Paolo Pavesio said: “Arriving in MotoGP at his age, and with his sporting maturity, will allow him to handle the pressure.

“After all, he won his three World Superbike titles at the end of difficult challenges. For me, this is the key point to underline.

“I know he understands the complexity of the challenge, just like he’s aware of the realistic goals for 2026, which are geared towards building 2027.”

He added: “MotoGP has the strongest riders in the world, and he belongs in that category, 100%.

“In my opinion, this definitely should’ve happened. Personally, I’m happy to have made it happen with Yamaha, because I think there was a circle to close.

“I’m equally happy that both he and [Kenan] Sofuoglu feel the same way. I think it was the right thing to do.”

Fabio Quartararo, Paolo Pavesio

Razgatlioglu signing could be career-defining moment for new Yamaha boss

Paolo Pavesio steps into the shoes previously filled by Lin Jarvis, who oversaw Yamaha’s glory days in the 2000s and early 2010s with Valentino Rossi and Jorge Lorenzo, and latterly in 2021 with Fabio Quartararo.

Jarvis’ final acts as Yamaha team director in 2024 was to secure Fabio Quartararo on a new deal and find a new satellite partner.

Ultimately, the hope would have been to have found something with its M1 to give Quartararo a chance to fight for a second world title. The fact that hasn’t happened will be seen as a major failing of the current regime.

Whatever happens going forward, losing Quartararo - as seems likely for 2027 - will always remain a major blot on current Yamaha management’s copybook.

But Pavesio could deal Yamaha a major win with Razgatlioglu’s signing. His prior relationship with the Turkish superstar during his time with Yamaha in World Superbikes, which included a world title in 2021, helped facilitate his MotoGP step.

His experience of Pirelli tyres, coupled with Yamaha’s switch to a V4 and the 2027 regulations overall, could well combine to give Razgatlioglu genuine opportunities to fight for championships.

Already being the manufacturer to bring Razgatlioglu to MotoGP is a major coup. Any future success will only prove to instantly cement Pavesio’s legacy at the helm of Yamaha.