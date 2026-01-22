For the first time since the Covid era, MotoGP heads into a new season with engine specifications frozen (concessions aside) from the start of the previous year.

But as Gigi Dall’Igna was keen to point out at Ducati’s team launch, the regulations do not prevent all engine-related development.

“Anyway, there are still a lot of things that are free, like the fairing, and not all the engine is completely frozen,” Dall’Igna told the official MotoGP website.

“There are parts like the exhaust or the intake that it’s possible to work on, so we’ve worked on these possibilities.”

Marc Marquez romped to Ducati’s fourth riders’ title in a row last season, despite missing the final rounds due to injuries.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

However Aprilia also emerged as a consistent challenger, winning three of the final four grands prix, in Marquez’s absence.

“For sure it will be difficult because our competitors are working very hard,” Dall’Igna said of the campaign ahead. “But we like winning and of course we put all our effort to try to win as much as possible.”

Ducati will face its 2026 rivals for the first time at the upcoming Sepang tests, where the factory plans to finalise the specification of its GP26.

“New ideas, new features are always welcome. For sure, at the moment, we have only ideas,” Dall’Igna explained.

“We have to check them, and only after the Sepang test can we understand which of these ideas could stay on the bike permanently for the season.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Following Sepang, a final two-day pre-season test will take place at Buriram, ahead of the opening round of the final 1000cc/Michelin era at the Thai circuit at the end of February.

Aprilia and KTM also have engines frozen from the start of 2025, while Honda joins the freeze from Thailand this year after moving from D to C concession status.

Yamaha, now the only manufacturer in band D, remains free to modify its new V4 engine.