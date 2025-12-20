Talks between Pedro Acosta and VR46 Racing Team over a move for the 2026 MotoGP season ultimately came to nothing, with the Spaniard remaining at KTM for the second year of his factory deal.

However, Acosta remains one of the key figures in the 2027 rider market, when most seats will be available for MotoGP’s new 850cc era.

KTM has made a statement of intent by becoming the first manufacturer to track test an 850cc machine.

However, the company’s new ownership and rumoured cost-cutting plans, following last winter’s financial crisis, mean question marks remain over the RC16 project.

After a frustrating start to this season, Acosta and KTM fought back strongly with twelve podiums and fourth in the world championship.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Austrian factory has been without a MotoGP victory since 2022.

Although VR46 were also winless this season, Ducati dominated the championship with Marc Marquez, while Acosta’s former Moto2 rival Fermin Aldeguer took a debut victory in his rookie season at Gresini.

“Which team doesn't like Pedro Acosta? This is the thing, no?” VR46 team manager Pablo Nieto told Crash.net, when asked about the earlier discussions.

“In the end, of course we would love if Pedro came to us. If I tell you that's not true, I'm a liar. And I don't want to be a liar.

“We were talking, of course, but we respect a lot that he has a contract with KTM. We want to respect that.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“But it should be a dream to have Pedro Acosta in our team. And you never know what happens in the future.

“We are open for Pedro - and all the fast riders.”

With Acosta staying put, VR46 re-signed Franco Morbidelli alongside Fabio di Giannantonio for 2026.

However, like Acosta, both are out of contract at the end of next season.

Acosta was among six current MotoGP riders to attend VR46 team owner Valentino Rossi's 100km of Champions dirt track event, at his Moto Ranch in Tavullia earlier this month.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT