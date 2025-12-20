Jack Miller outlines Yamaha V4 plan: “Power and polish”

Jack Miller is ready to get down to work refining Yamaha’s new V4 prototype, which will replace the Inline-powered M1 for the 2026 MotoGP season.

An initial version of the V4, with restricted power, made three wild-card appearances this year with test rider Augusto Fernandez, scoring points on its debut at Misano.

Miller joined factory Yamaha riders Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins in riding the V4 at the post-race test, before completing two further days of post-season running on the new machine at Valencia.

Speaking at the circuit, Miller outlined the steps he expects Yamaha to take as the V4 evolves into a race-ready package.

“Obviously, it needs to be reliable first of all, which they’ve shown it to be so far,” Miller told Crash.net.

“Power's going to be the next thing. We've worked out that it's able to use the power it has now, so it's a matter of increasing the power, which they can do.

“Then we know it’s got a tried and tested suspension system, with the linkage and so on. So the rest will be about sorting out the electronic package and chassis.

“It's about getting everything in place. So rather than test teams trying different items and stuff like that, we'll start doing what we normally do [to get performance from] a race bike.

“The test team have been trying to get it into shape, to then pass it on to us. Now hopefully we can polish it, essentially.”

Miller finished 20th, 1.491s from fastest rider Raul Fernandez, during the official Valencia test day, before remaining at the circuit for a further private test alongside his Yamaha team-mates.

The 'real' version of the 2026 V4 is expected to debut during the Sepang shakedown test from January 29–31, which all Yamaha riders are eligible to take part in before the official MotoGP test at the Malaysian venue.