“Now Yamaha need to create the real V4”

Augusto Fernandez says Yamaha will use his wild-card data to create the 'real' V4 for MotoGP 2026.

Augusto Fernandez, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
Augusto Fernandez, 2025 Valencia MotoGP

The last of Augusto Fernandez’s three wild-cards on Yamaha’s new V4 prototype concluded with 16th place in the Valencia season finale.

That result was midway between the 14th at Misano and 18th at Sepang, and over 20-seconds from the top M1 of Jack Miller, who brought the Inline4 machine’s home in seventh on its MotoGP farewell.

Although Fernandez had a new chassis for Valencia, the conservative engine output was the same as his previous outings.

“I think on Friday we performed quite good, but in the end we arrived to a limit that we know what the next step is,” said Fernandez.

Earlier in the weekend, the Spaniard explained that his main issue was front confidence: “It's very critical…. I think we understood well the weak point.”

The conclusion was the same on Sunday evening: “It's not a secret at all. The front is what we're missing.

“We can cover it by a soft tyre, some setup. We can put patches. But we have a clear direction to take now in the winter.”

He added: “The pace is not super far, don't forget we don't have the [full] engine.

“There's a lot of things that we don't have and the bike is not behaving that bad.

“I'm curious to see what the other guys say and hopefully they can confirm what I've been telling the factory to work on for the winter.”

Although the race riders will try the current V4 during testing on Tuesday (official) and Wednesday (private), Fernandez made clear the Yamaha engineers are yet to create the ‘real’ V4.

“With all the data that we got during all these wild-cards and tests during this year, now they need to create the real V4 package, thinking about what they saw during all this time that we've been on track,” Fernandez said.

“This first package came from the Inline bike. Now we're going to see in the [Sepang] Shakedown the real V4. What Yamaha has in mind.

“Aerodynamics, electronics, everything has to be different. We have enough data.

“I have good feelings on the bike. The lap times are not bad, the engine is not ready. I'm confident that we will have a good bike. Praying for the engine! Because everybody says that it's going to be good. And we need the engine nowadays in MotoGP.

“So hopefully we can have all the package ready for Sepang.”

“Now Yamaha need to create the real V4
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
“Now Yamaha need to create the real V4”
3m ago
Augusto Fernandez, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
“Nothing lost” for Honda despite MotoGP concession change
17m ago
Luca Marini, Joan Mir, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix, pre-race ceremony. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Maverick Vinales cuts Valencia MotoGP short to focus on 2026: "It was quite smart"
2h ago
Maverick Vinales, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Fabio Di Giannantonio takes MotoGP revenge on Valencia: “The trophy stays with me!”
11h ago
Fabio Di Giannantonio, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Nicolo Bulega: Toprak and I “feeling very similar” on MotoGP bike
14h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Valencia MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta: KTM fought “for nothing” in MotoGP 2025, “I want more”
14h ago
Pedro Acosta, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Johann Zarco: “Sorry for Pecco, I thought Quartararo had a technical problem...”
14h ago
Johann Zarco, Francesco Bagnaia clash, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi ‘won a bet’ to keep his Aprilia after Valencia MotoGP victory
15h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez explains why he couldn’t fight for Valencia MotoGP win
15h ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Unhappy Joan Mir critical of MotoGP stewards after his Valencia penalty
15h ago
Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP