Enea Bastianini’s mid-season change of crew chief in 2025 was something he “took really badly”, according to Tech3 MotoGP team manager Nicolas Goyon, and contributed to his results skid.

The seven-time MotoGP race winner switched to KTM machinery last year with the Tech3 team, but endured a largely difficult campaign.

Enea Bastianini struggled to adapt his riding style from the Ducati he’d ridden since his debut in 2021, with the Italian managing a best of seventh inside the first 10 rounds and failing to qualify higher than 16th.

Things improved dramatically at the Czech Grand Prix, with Bastianini qualifying a season-high 11th and finishing third in the sprint, adding a third at the Catalan Grand Prix to his tally.

But his form faded again, which coincided with crew chief Alberto Giribuola departing.

Crew chief change hurt Bastianini more than Tech3 expected

“To change [a crew chief] is not always simple,” Bastianini said following KTM’s 2026 launch event on Tuesday.

“For me, last year it was complicated, but also I was a bit tired - not physically, but mentally, I dropped a bit in the second part of the season.

“After what happened, I was a bit stressed. I don’t know if that compromised my result.”

Tech3 team manager Nicolas Goyon admits he didn’t anticipate how negatively Giribuola’s departure would affect Bastianini, and concedes it contributed to his results decline.

“Obviously, the crew chief’s job in our world is crucial,” he began.

“He’s the first one to get the rider’s comments and give the first confidence to the rider.

“I mean, everybody sees this as a key role. Sometimes, some crew chiefs are more on the technical side, but nowadays, the crew chief has to be like a psychologist.

“He has to help the rider, he has to push him in the difficult moments. I have to say, Giribuoal did quite a good job.

“Enea was struggling strongly at the beginning of the season. He still had the Ducati lines in mind, and to switch from the Ducati to the KTM was difficult for him.

“Riding a Ducati was something natural for him. He had to force his riding on the KTM.

“They went over many different set-ups, trying to help him, but in the end, we realised the main job had to come from him.

“He had to change his riding style. Clearly, they did a good job until they reached Brno.

“These four races [between Brno and Barcelona] where everything was great.

“Unfortunately, what happened happened, and Giribuola decided to part ways. And it’s true that Enea took it really badly.

“We didn’t think it would affect his results as much as that, but we cannot only point at this crew chief change.

“Yes, when Giribuola left, the results started to drop. Enea is a sensitive rider, so we have to take care of him. We tried as a team to avoid this change, but he was really decided.”

Giribuola has moved to Pramac to work alongside Toprak Razgatlioglu for his MotoGP rookie season, while Bastianini has been paired with ex-Brad Binder crew chief Andres Madrid for 2026.

Binder will work with former Razgatlioglu World Superbike crew chief Phil Marron.