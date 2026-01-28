Aprilia has officially confirmed that Jorge Martin will miss the upcoming Sepang MotoGP test, following “two revision surgeries” in mid-December.

The 2024 world champion endured an injury-hit 2025 season, which saw him contest just seven of the 22 rounds as a result.

Having made his return to action at the Valencia finale last November, Jorge Martin’s injury problems looked to be behind him.

However, he now faces another disrupted winter, as Aprilia confirms he will sit out next week’s Sepang pre-season test.

Reports surfaced last week that Martin was set to miss testing in Malaysia due to recent surgery on previous injuries.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Aprilia has now confirmed these, stating in a press release that Martin underwent the surgeon’s knife in December.

He will be replaced by test rider Lorenzo Savadori at the Sepang test.

A statement from the team read: “Aprilia Racing’s test rider will therefore continue the development work on the RS-GP26 during the following three days of official testing, standing in for Jorge Martín, who will continue his physical recovery programme.

“In mid-December, Martin underwent two revision surgeries on his left scaphoid and right clavicle.

“This decision is aimed at ensuring Martín’s full recovery and peak physical condition ahead of the

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

season opening.

“Martín will nevertheless be present in Malaysia with the team, closely following the team’s work and the development of the RS-GP26.”

Savadori, who acted as Martin’s replacement during his injury spells last year, added: “At Sepang, I’ll have a lot of work scheduled on all eight bikes, including those of the Trackhouse MotoGP Team, and there will be many new solutions to try, even during the following three days of official testing.

“I can’t wait to be back on track and test the RS-GP26. Regarding Jorge, it’s important that he returns to full physical fitness as soon as possible.

“Of course, it’s a shame not to have him in Malaysia for the tests, but the most important thing is that he recovers well ahead of the start of the season.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Savadori’s work will begin this weekend with the three-day shakedown at Sepang.