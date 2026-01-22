Jorge Martin in doubt for the Sepang MotoGP test?

The lingering effects of Jorge Martin’s injury-ravaged 2025 season are set to see the former MotoGP champion ruled out of the upcoming Sepang test.

Jorge Martin’s nightmare year began at the same venue 12 months ago, when he suffered a fractured right hand and multiple breaks to his left foot during pre-season running at Sepang International Circuit.

That was swiftly followed by a supermoto training accident on the eve of the Thai season opener, resulting in a ‘complex fracture’ of the left radius and scaphoid bones, along with damage to his heel and ribs.

After finally making his long-awaited comeback in Qatar, Martin then endured his most serious setback: eleven fractured ribs and a collapsed lung following a heavy crash in the grand prix.

His return was again halted later in the season when he sustained a displaced collarbone fracture after colliding with Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi at the start of the Motegi Sprint.

Although Martin returned to the RS-GP for the Valencia season finale and post-race test - and made no reference to ongoing physical issues during Aprilia’s recent team launch - El Periódico and Motorsport.com report that the Spaniard underwent follow-up surgeries and is still not fully recovered.

One procedure was related to the scaphoid bone in his left wrist. The other, more significant, intervention was related to a collarbone complication from the Motegi incident. Both are thought to have taken place in December.

There has been no comment so far from Aprilia or Martin, but the Spaniard is now expected to miss the three-day Sepang test.

Martin would then be left with only the two-day Buriram test in mid-February before the new MotoGP season begins at the same Thai circuit at the end of the month.

"A lot of the work I did during this winter was key for me to be more prepared for my future and to be fully fit," Martin said at last week's Aprilia team launch.

"So I'm happy that everything went the right way. And now I'm just getting ready... I am sure that in Thailand, in the first race, I will be 100% fit."

The only hint of recovery complications for Martin came when Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola was asked about the 2027 rider negotiations.

"With Jorge, we didn't start [discussions] yet. I would love to see him 100% physically, and he is far away from being like that," Rivola said.

"He is a world champion, so it would be really nice to see him with us in the future. But first we need to give him his time."

Martin, the first non-factory team title winner of the MotoGP era with Pramac Ducati in 2024, managed a best result of fourth place in between last year's spate of injuries.

Meanwhile, Bezzecchi stole the limelight by winning three GPs, three Sprints and took a new Aprilia high of third in the world championship.

Martin, who made an unsuccessful attempt to leave his Aprilia contract early, is currently unsigned for 2027.