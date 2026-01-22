Marc Marquez ranks his 2026 MotoGP title rivals

Marc Marquez sees younger brother Alex as his main title rival for the 2026 MotoGP World Championship, citing the Gresini rider’s runner-up finish last season.

Alex Marquez finished second to Marc on 17 occasions last year. He was also the first rider to beat his brother in a straight fight, winning the Silverstone Sprint, before ending Marc’s 15-race winning streak in the Catalan Grand Prix.

Alex has also been rewarded for his best-ever season with factory-spec Ducati machinery for 2026.

“The first is Alex, my brother. He finished second last year, so I'll answer based on the standings,” Marc Marquez told Sky Italia.

However, Marc then broke from the final standings to place factory Ducati team-mate Francesco Bagnaia ahead of Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi.

“Then I'll put Pecco, who's a two-time world champion and showed his potential [with a double victory] in Japan.

“And then there's Aprilia, who finished very strongly with Bezzecchi and will be difficult to manage.”

Bezzecchi scored more points than any other rider during the second half of last season - albeit with Marquez sidelined after their Mandalika collision - on his way to third in the world championship.

KTM’s Pedro Acosta also finished ahead of Bagnaia, while the former double Ducati champion slipped to fifth after a season that combined four victories and 16 podiums with 17 non-scores across Sprints and Grands Prix.

Asked about his own expectations, Marquez accepted that the pressure will be on to fight for what would be a record-equalling eighth premier-class crown.

“If you're wearing red, you have to fight for the title,” Marquez said.

“You're with the team that's won in recent years, it's all in your hands.

“We'll try to have a good and clean season right from the start, but always prepared for what might come.

“Our rivals will certainly have improved a lot.”

With Marc absent, Aprilia won three of the final four grands prix.

Marquez will make his MotoGP return from last year's shoulder surgery in the upcoming Sepang test, from February 3-5.