Fabio Quartararo: “I’ll push Yamaha’s V4 to the limit from day one”

Fabio Quartararo doesn’t yet know what Yamaha’s new V4 MotoGP machine will be capable of.

But the former world champion, who has only ever raced Yamaha's Inline4 in MotoGP, can guarantee he will push it to the limit from day one.

Quartararo’s Yamaha future hinges heavily on the performance of the V4, after repeatedly stressing last season that he cannot afford to wait much longer for a competitive package.

Although he ended Yamaha’s podium drought at Jerez, Quartararo’s last MotoGP victory still dates back to the Sachsenring in mid-2022.

Quartararo retired from the lead of last year’s British MotoGP but, despite five pole positions, it would be his last Inline-victory chance, managing a best of fourth place from the remaining 15 rounds.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The 26-year-old acknowledged that Yamaha’s switch to a V4 - aimed at addressing rear-grip and racing weaknesses - doesn’t just mean a new engine, but a whole new bike.

“This a new project, we know that we start just last year so of course it will be a long process, but I will push to the limit from day one and try to achieve the best result and to enjoy,” Fabio Quartararo said at Wednesday’s team launch.

“In two weeks, we’ll have five days of testing at Sepang. It’ll be really important to find our direction for the season and hopefully to be faster than last year.”

Sepang will be the first opportunity for Quartararo and Yamaha’s other riders to experience an upgraded version of the V4, developed using data from last year’s wild-card and test outings.

“The project is brand new so there is margin to improve everywhere,” Quartararo said.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s what Alex [Rins] and I expect. To have some improvements everywhere. On the turning, on the engine power, that is the most important thing.

“We’ll have Sepang and then Thailand test to confirm everything.”

Yamaha’s D-rank concession status allows its race riders to take part in the Sepang Shakedown test from January 29-31, as well as the official Sepang test from February 3-5.