Maverick Vinales highlights key area where 2026 KTM MotoGP bike gives him hope

Maverick Vinales says the fact that he was able to produce a competitive time attack lap on day one of the Sepang MotoGP test in low-grip conditions is a positive sign for the new KTM.

KTM had a much more productive Sepang test this week compared to last year, with the Austrian manufacturer going more aggressive on its upgraded items.

Across all three days, the RC16 appeared to be competitive, though various factors meant KTM came away from the final session of running without a representative time attack run.

Pedro Acosta was the brand’s leading contender in eighth, while Maverick Vinales was 14th at the end of the final day.

However, Vinales was fourth on the opening day, which has given him confidence in the new KTM package, as the lack of grip on Tuesday didn’t hold him back.

“Basically, the bike we had straight away had a really goodfeeling, really good feedback,” he said.

“Especially for me, the most important thing was at the end of day one, I was able to hit a good lap time, and that’s a good sign because there’s not normally good grip on day one.

“And if you have a bike that works without grip, it means you can be competitive.

“So, we will keep this bike, we will try to improve it in Thailand.”

Vinales wasn’t happy with the set-up direction he went in on the final day, noting that the bike package he rode on Tuesday is the direction for him to follow into Thailand.

“Day three was also positive,” he said.

“I think today we had this kind of day where you confirm what you like and what you don’t like.

“We tried different set-ups, especially for time attack, which I think we found that the best base for me is what I ended up with on day one.

“And this was the feeling that I liked. So, today was obviously not positive in terms of lap time.

“But in terms of deciding where to go, it was very positive.

“I could ride with the bike, trying to understand, work on the technique, on the riding style.

“So, I was more focused on today on finding a good set-up for time attack, which we think we already have a good base.”

The Buriram test will take place on 21-22 February, with the opening round of the 2026 campaign set for the following weekend.