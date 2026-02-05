2026 Official Sepang MotoGP Test: Results - Day 3 (11am)

Lap times during Thursday’s third and final day of the 2026 Sepang MotoGP test.

Alex Marquez, Luca Marini, 2026 Sepang MotoGP Test (Gold&Goose).
The final day of the Sepang MotoGP test is underway, with Yamaha’s new V4 returning to action after getting the all-clear to resume testing after Tuesday’s ‘technical issue’.

After last week’s Shakedown test led by Honda test rider Aleix Espargaro, reigning world champion Marc Marquez put Ducati on top on his return from injury on day of the official test.

Joan Mir then struck back for the RC213V with the first 1m 56s lap of the year on day two, when late afternoon rain thwarted any further time attack plans.

Although Yamaha resumed testing on the final day, factory star Fabio Quartararo will not be on track after breaking a finger on day one. Quartararo joins Jorge Martin and Fermin Aldeguer on the sidelines.

Testing takes place from 10 am to 6pm. The first session from 10:00-13:00, followed by practice starts. The second from 13:20-18:00, then another practice start period.

The final pre-season test takes place at Buriram on February 21-22, the weekend before the Thai season-opener…

2026 Official Sepang MotoGP Test: Day 3 (Thursday - 11am)

 RiderNatTeamTimeLapMax (km/h)
1Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)1:56.402s10/11342.8
2Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.383s14/17339.6
3Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.527s11/12341.7
4Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)+0.624s9/11342.8
5Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.768s9/15342.8
6Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP)+0.843s10/12333.3
7Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.851s10/11338.5
8Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.866s13/14338.5
9Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.888s10/12338.5
10Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP)+1.138s11/12335.4
11Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.197s14/15338.5
12Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+1.199s10/12337.5
13Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.464s10/12335.4
14Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.881s6/9331.2
15Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+2.308s5/6330.2
16Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+2.337s7/10334.3
17Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+2.388s7/9337.5
18Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Test Rider (RS-GP)+2.500s2/7337.5
19Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+2.771s9/12340.6
20Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)+2.895s8/9333.3
21Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+2.912s7/13329.2

*Rookie

Fastest Day 2 Time:
Joan Mir, Honda, 1m 56.874s.

Fastest Day 1 Time:
Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 57.018s.

Fastest 2025 Sepang Shakedown Time:
Aleix Espargaro, Honda, 1m 57.173s (Day 3).

Official Sepang MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Lenovo, 1m 56.337s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 1m 58.873s (2023)

2026 Official Sepang Test: Combined Day 2 Times

PosRiderNatTeamTimeSession
1Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)1:56.874s1
2Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)1:56.983s1
3Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)1:57.049s1
4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)1:57.116s1
5Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)1:57.126s1
6Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)1:57.141s1
7Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP)1:57.274s1
8Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)1:57.302s1
9Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP)1:57.376s1
10Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)1:57.550s1
11Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)1:57.565s1
12Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)1:57.664s1
13Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)1:57.753s1
14Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)1:58.346s1
15Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)1:58.386s1
16Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Test Rider (RS-GP)1:58.566s1
17Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*1:58.571s1

2026 Official Sepang Test: Combined Day 1 Times

PosRiderNatTeamTimeSession
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)1:57.018s2
2Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)1:57.274s2
3Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)1:57.295s2
4Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)1:57.487s1
5Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)1:57.524s2
6Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)1:57.569s2
7Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)1:57.693s2
8Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)1:57.720s2
9Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1:57.869s2
10Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)1:58.068s2
11Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)1:58.140s2
12Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)1:58.161s2
13Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)1:58.194s2
14Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)1:58.252s1
15Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)1:58.313s1
16Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1:58.320s1
17Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP)1:58.613s2
18Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP)1:58.659s2
19Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*1:58.682s1
20Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Test Rider (RS-GP)1:58.686s2
21Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*1:58.887s1
22Andrea DoviziosoITAYamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)2:00.681s1

 

Fastest 2025 Malaysian MotoGP race laps - by manufacturer:
Ducati: Alex Marquez, 1m 58.873s.
Honda: Joan Mir, 1m 59.293s.
KTM: Pedro Acosta, 1m 59.311s.
Yamaha: Fabio Quartararo, 1m 59.494s.
Aprilia: Raul Fernandez, 2m 0.217s.
*Yamaha V4: Augusto Fernandez, 2m 1.352s.

Fastest 2025 Malaysian MotoGP qualifying laps - by manufacturer:
Ducati: Francesco Bagnaia, 1m 57.001s.
Yamaha: Fabio Quartararo, 1m 57.195s.
KTM: Pedro Acosta, 1m 57.363s.
Honda: Joan Mir, 1m 57.440s.
Aprilia: Marco Bezzecchi, 1m 57.549s.
*Yamaha V4: Augusto Fernandez 1m 59.382s.

2025 Malaysian MotoGP Maximum Speeds – by manufacturer:
KTM: Pedro Acosta, 341.7km/h (Qualifying 2).
Honda: Johann Zarco, 338.5km/h (Qualifying 2).
Ducati: Fabio di Giannantonio, 338.5km/h (Qualifying 2).
Aprilia: Marco Bezzecchi, 338.5km/h (Warm-up).
Yamaha: Jack Miller, 336.4km/h (FP2).
*Yamaha V4: Augusto Fernandez, 329.2km/h (Qualifying 1).

2025 Malaysian MotoGP, Average Race Maximum Speed – by Manufacturer:
Honda: Joan Mir, 332.8km/h.
Ducati: Francesco Bagnaia, 330.8km/h.
KTM: Enea Bastianini, 330.4km/h.
Aprilia: Raul Fernandez, 330.2km/h.
Yamaha: Jack Miller, 327.6km/h.
*Yamaha V4: Augusto Fernandez, 323.8km/h.
(‘Average’ = Top 5 speeds).

2026 Official Sepang MotoGP Test: Results - Day 3 (Thursday)
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

