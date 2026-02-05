2026 Official Sepang MotoGP Test: Results - Day 3 (11am)
Lap times during Thursday’s third and final day of the 2026 Sepang MotoGP test.
The final day of the Sepang MotoGP test is underway, with Yamaha’s new V4 returning to action after getting the all-clear to resume testing after Tuesday’s ‘technical issue’.
After last week’s Shakedown test led by Honda test rider Aleix Espargaro, reigning world champion Marc Marquez put Ducati on top on his return from injury on day of the official test.
Joan Mir then struck back for the RC213V with the first 1m 56s lap of the year on day two, when late afternoon rain thwarted any further time attack plans.
Although Yamaha resumed testing on the final day, factory star Fabio Quartararo will not be on track after breaking a finger on day one. Quartararo joins Jorge Martin and Fermin Aldeguer on the sidelines.
Testing takes place from 10 am to 6pm. The first session from 10:00-13:00, followed by practice starts. The second from 13:20-18:00, then another practice start period.
The final pre-season test takes place at Buriram on February 21-22, the weekend before the Thai season-opener…
2026 Official Sepang MotoGP Test: Day 3 (Thursday - 11am)
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|Lap
|Max (km/h)
|1
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|1:56.402s
|10/11
|342.8
|2
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.383s
|14/17
|339.6
|3
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.527s
|11/12
|341.7
|4
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|+0.624s
|9/11
|342.8
|5
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.768s
|9/15
|342.8
|6
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP)
|+0.843s
|10/12
|333.3
|7
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.851s
|10/11
|338.5
|8
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.866s
|13/14
|338.5
|9
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.888s
|10/12
|338.5
|10
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP)
|+1.138s
|11/12
|335.4
|11
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.197s
|14/15
|338.5
|12
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+1.199s
|10/12
|337.5
|13
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.464s
|10/12
|335.4
|14
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.881s
|6/9
|331.2
|15
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+2.308s
|5/6
|330.2
|16
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+2.337s
|7/10
|334.3
|17
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+2.388s
|7/9
|337.5
|18
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP)
|+2.500s
|2/7
|337.5
|19
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+2.771s
|9/12
|340.6
|20
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|+2.895s
|8/9
|333.3
|21
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|+2.912s
|7/13
|329.2
*Rookie
Fastest Day 2 Time:
Joan Mir, Honda, 1m 56.874s.
Fastest Day 1 Time:
Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 57.018s.
Fastest 2025 Sepang Shakedown Time:
Aleix Espargaro, Honda, 1m 57.173s (Day 3).
Official Sepang MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Lenovo, 1m 56.337s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 1m 58.873s (2023)
2026 Official Sepang Test: Combined Day 2 Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|Session
|1
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|1:56.874s
|1
|2
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|1:56.983s
|1
|3
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|1:57.049s
|1
|4
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1:57.116s
|1
|5
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|1:57.126s
|1
|6
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|1:57.141s
|1
|7
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP)
|1:57.274s
|1
|8
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|1:57.302s
|1
|9
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP)
|1:57.376s
|1
|10
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|1:57.550s
|1
|11
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|1:57.565s
|1
|12
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|1:57.664s
|1
|13
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1:57.753s
|1
|14
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|1:58.346s
|1
|15
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|1:58.386s
|1
|16
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP)
|1:58.566s
|1
|17
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|1:58.571s
|1
2026 Official Sepang Test: Combined Day 1 Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|Session
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|1:57.018s
|2
|2
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|1:57.274s
|2
|3
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|1:57.295s
|2
|4
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|1:57.487s
|1
|5
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|1:57.524s
|2
|6
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|1:57.569s
|2
|7
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|1:57.693s
|2
|8
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|1:57.720s
|2
|9
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1:57.869s
|2
|10
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|1:58.068s
|2
|11
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|1:58.140s
|2
|12
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|1:58.161s
|2
|13
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1:58.194s
|2
|14
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1:58.252s
|1
|15
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1:58.313s
|1
|16
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1:58.320s
|1
|17
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP)
|1:58.613s
|2
|18
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP)
|1:58.659s
|2
|19
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|1:58.682s
|1
|20
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP)
|1:58.686s
|2
|21
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|1:58.887s
|1
|22
|Andrea Dovizioso
|ITA
|Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)
|2:00.681s
|1
Fastest 2025 Malaysian MotoGP race laps - by manufacturer:
Ducati: Alex Marquez, 1m 58.873s.
Honda: Joan Mir, 1m 59.293s.
KTM: Pedro Acosta, 1m 59.311s.
Yamaha: Fabio Quartararo, 1m 59.494s.
Aprilia: Raul Fernandez, 2m 0.217s.
*Yamaha V4: Augusto Fernandez, 2m 1.352s.
Fastest 2025 Malaysian MotoGP qualifying laps - by manufacturer:
Ducati: Francesco Bagnaia, 1m 57.001s.
Yamaha: Fabio Quartararo, 1m 57.195s.
KTM: Pedro Acosta, 1m 57.363s.
Honda: Joan Mir, 1m 57.440s.
Aprilia: Marco Bezzecchi, 1m 57.549s.
*Yamaha V4: Augusto Fernandez 1m 59.382s.
2025 Malaysian MotoGP Maximum Speeds – by manufacturer:
KTM: Pedro Acosta, 341.7km/h (Qualifying 2).
Honda: Johann Zarco, 338.5km/h (Qualifying 2).
Ducati: Fabio di Giannantonio, 338.5km/h (Qualifying 2).
Aprilia: Marco Bezzecchi, 338.5km/h (Warm-up).
Yamaha: Jack Miller, 336.4km/h (FP2).
*Yamaha V4: Augusto Fernandez, 329.2km/h (Qualifying 1).
2025 Malaysian MotoGP, Average Race Maximum Speed – by Manufacturer:
Honda: Joan Mir, 332.8km/h.
Ducati: Francesco Bagnaia, 330.8km/h.
KTM: Enea Bastianini, 330.4km/h.
Aprilia: Raul Fernandez, 330.2km/h.
Yamaha: Jack Miller, 327.6km/h.
*Yamaha V4: Augusto Fernandez, 323.8km/h.
(‘Average’ = Top 5 speeds).