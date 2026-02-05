The final day of the Sepang MotoGP test is underway, with Yamaha’s new V4 returning to action after getting the all-clear to resume testing after Tuesday’s ‘technical issue’.

After last week’s Shakedown test led by Honda test rider Aleix Espargaro, reigning world champion Marc Marquez put Ducati on top on his return from injury on day of the official test.

Joan Mir then struck back for the RC213V with the first 1m 56s lap of the year on day two, when late afternoon rain thwarted any further time attack plans.

Although Yamaha resumed testing on the final day, factory star Fabio Quartararo will not be on track after breaking a finger on day one. Quartararo joins Jorge Martin and Fermin Aldeguer on the sidelines.

Testing takes place from 10 am to 6pm. The first session from 10:00-13:00, followed by practice starts. The second from 13:20-18:00, then another practice start period.

The final pre-season test takes place at Buriram on February 21-22, the weekend before the Thai season-opener…

2026 Official Sepang MotoGP Test: Day 3 (Thursday - 11am) Rider Nat Team Time Lap Max (km/h) 1 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 1:56.402s 10/11 342.8 2 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.383s 14/17 339.6 3 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.527s 11/12 341.7 4 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) +0.624s 9/11 342.8 5 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.768s 9/15 342.8 6 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP) +0.843s 10/12 333.3 7 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.851s 10/11 338.5 8 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.866s 13/14 338.5 9 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.888s 10/12 338.5 10 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP) +1.138s 11/12 335.4 11 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.197s 14/15 338.5 12 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +1.199s 10/12 337.5 13 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.464s 10/12 335.4 14 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.881s 6/9 331.2 15 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +2.308s 5/6 330.2 16 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +2.337s 7/10 334.3 17 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +2.388s 7/9 337.5 18 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP) +2.500s 2/7 337.5 19 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +2.771s 9/12 340.6 20 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) +2.895s 8/9 333.3 21 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +2.912s 7/13 329.2

*Rookie

Fastest Day 2 Time:

Joan Mir, Honda, 1m 56.874s.

Fastest Day 1 Time:

Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 57.018s.

Fastest 2025 Sepang Shakedown Time:

Aleix Espargaro, Honda, 1m 57.173s (Day 3).

Official Sepang MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Lenovo, 1m 56.337s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 1m 58.873s (2023)

2026 Official Sepang Test: Combined Day 2 Times Pos Rider Nat Team Time Session 1 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 1:56.874s 1 2 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 1:56.983s 1 3 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) 1:57.049s 1 4 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1:57.116s 1 5 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 1:57.126s 1 6 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) 1:57.141s 1 7 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP) 1:57.274s 1 8 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 1:57.302s 1 9 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP) 1:57.376s 1 10 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 1:57.550s 1 11 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 1:57.565s 1 12 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 1:57.664s 1 13 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1:57.753s 1 14 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 1:58.346s 1 15 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 1:58.386s 1 16 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP) 1:58.566s 1 17 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* 1:58.571s 1

2026 Official Sepang Test: Combined Day 1 Times Pos Rider Nat Team Time Session 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 1:57.018s 2 2 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) 1:57.274s 2 3 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 1:57.295s 2 4 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 1:57.487s 1 5 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) 1:57.524s 2 6 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 1:57.569s 2 7 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 1:57.693s 2 8 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 1:57.720s 2 9 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1:57.869s 2 10 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 1:58.068s 2 11 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 1:58.140s 2 12 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 1:58.161s 2 13 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1:58.194s 2 14 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1:58.252s 1 15 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1:58.313s 1 16 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1:58.320s 1 17 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP) 1:58.613s 2 18 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP) 1:58.659s 2 19 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* 1:58.682s 1 20 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP) 1:58.686s 2 21 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* 1:58.887s 1 22 Andrea Dovizioso ITA Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1) 2:00.681s 1

Fastest 2025 Malaysian MotoGP race laps - by manufacturer:

Ducati: Alex Marquez, 1m 58.873s.

Honda: Joan Mir, 1m 59.293s.

KTM: Pedro Acosta, 1m 59.311s.

Yamaha: Fabio Quartararo, 1m 59.494s.

Aprilia: Raul Fernandez, 2m 0.217s.

*Yamaha V4: Augusto Fernandez, 2m 1.352s.

Fastest 2025 Malaysian MotoGP qualifying laps - by manufacturer:

Ducati: Francesco Bagnaia, 1m 57.001s.

Yamaha: Fabio Quartararo, 1m 57.195s.

KTM: Pedro Acosta, 1m 57.363s.

Honda: Joan Mir, 1m 57.440s.

Aprilia: Marco Bezzecchi, 1m 57.549s.

*Yamaha V4: Augusto Fernandez 1m 59.382s.

2025 Malaysian MotoGP Maximum Speeds – by manufacturer:

KTM: Pedro Acosta, 341.7km/h (Qualifying 2).

Honda: Johann Zarco, 338.5km/h (Qualifying 2).

Ducati: Fabio di Giannantonio, 338.5km/h (Qualifying 2).

Aprilia: Marco Bezzecchi, 338.5km/h (Warm-up).

Yamaha: Jack Miller, 336.4km/h (FP2).

*Yamaha V4: Augusto Fernandez, 329.2km/h (Qualifying 1).

2025 Malaysian MotoGP, Average Race Maximum Speed – by Manufacturer:

Honda: Joan Mir, 332.8km/h.

Ducati: Francesco Bagnaia, 330.8km/h.

KTM: Enea Bastianini, 330.4km/h.

Aprilia: Raul Fernandez, 330.2km/h.

Yamaha: Jack Miller, 327.6km/h.

*Yamaha V4: Augusto Fernandez, 323.8km/h.

(‘Average’ = Top 5 speeds).