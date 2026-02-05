2026 Official Sepang MotoGP Test: Day 3 - LIVE UPDATES

The third and final day of the Sepang MotoGP test takes place on Thursday, where all eyes will be on whether Yamaha makes it out on track, after parking the new V4 for all of Wednesday while it investigated a day one technical issue.

Honda’s Joan Mir was the fastest of those that did make it out on track, with VR46’s Franco Morbidelli the only other rider to break the 1m 57s barrier.

That was in the morning session, with a rain shower ending any hope of better lap times in the afternoon.

Reigning world champion Marc Marquez had been fastest on his return to MotoGP action on day one but focussed on aero work on his way to 15th on day two.

Like many teams, Marquez and Ducati hope to have a clearer idea of what aero they will race with after this final day, which could also see some race simulations.

Testing takes place between 10am and 6pm, with practice start periods in the middle of the day and again at the end…