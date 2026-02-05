We're hearing that the Yamahas seem to be hitting the rev limiter on the straight today... might that mean the rev limit has been lowered as a precaution after the previous technical issue? The new V4s were already bottom of the speed charts.
2026 Official Sepang MotoGP Test: Day 3 - LIVE UPDATES
Live updates from the third and final day of the Official 2026 Sepang MotoGP Test - Yamaha returns to action.
The third and final day of the Sepang MotoGP test takes place on Thursday, where all eyes will be on whether Yamaha makes it out on track, after parking the new V4 for all of Wednesday while it investigated a day one technical issue.
Honda’s Joan Mir was the fastest of those that did make it out on track, with VR46’s Franco Morbidelli the only other rider to break the 1m 57s barrier.
That was in the morning session, with a rain shower ending any hope of better lap times in the afternoon.
Reigning world champion Marc Marquez had been fastest on his return to MotoGP action on day one but focussed on aero work on his way to 15th on day two.
Like many teams, Marquez and Ducati hope to have a clearer idea of what aero they will race with after this final day, which could also see some race simulations.
Testing takes place between 10am and 6pm, with practice start periods in the middle of the day and again at the end…
Marc Marquez has crashed at Turn 1. Rider OK. That's his first fall since last year's surgery.
The reigning world champion is currently 5th fastest, 0.768s behind brother Alex. The #93 said a decision on the preferred aero package was among his main tasks for today.
With a few minutes of the opening hour to go, and 2025 Malaysian MotoGP winner Alex Marquez blasts to the top with the best lap of the test, a 1m 56.403s.
That's just a fraction from the all-time official lap record of 1m 56.337s by Francesco Bagnaia in 2024.
Fabio di Giannantonio joins the 1m 56s club in second, but is 0.383s behind Marquez, who is also riding a factory-spec GP26 Ducati.
VR46's Franco Morbidelli has fallen at Turn 14. Rider OK. He's currently just 16th on the timesheets.
Bagnaia improves again and this time sets the first 1m 56s lap of the day. He's now 0.097s ahead of Marco Bezzecchi's Aprilia but still a tenth behind Joan Mir's day two time.
It's doesn't get any closer... Francesco Bagnaia is now just 0.001s slower than good friend Marco Bezzecchi.
Bezzecchi is still on top but the Ducati GP26s of Fabio di Giannantonio, Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia are in close pursuit, all within 0.2s of his best time.
Francesco Bagnaia splits the Aprilias with the second fastest time of the day so far, but Bezzecchi - who is down to a 1m 57.026s - is still 0.434s clear.
That's Bezzecchi's best lap of the week, but a few tenths off Joan Mir's 1m 56.874s test best so far on day two.
Meanwhile, Trackhouse Aprilia's Raul Fernandez is now second to Marco Bezzecchi for an RS-GP one-two.
That's especially impressive given Sepang was a tough event for Aprilia last October, but let's see if it lasts...
Luca Marini has stopped with a technical issue at Turn 9. The HRC rider is currently seventh quickest, but only 0.346s behind Marco Bezzecchi.
Toprak Razgatlioglu joins Pramac team-mate Jack Miller and Monster's Alex Rins on track, the reigning WorldSBK champion suffered most by being forced to sit out day 2.
Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi posts a 1m 57.756s to pull 0.2s ahead of Mir.
Marc Marquez is a fraction slower than the Honda rider in third, followed by Maverick Vinales, Alex Marquez and Raul Fernandez.
10mins gone and Mir remains 1.5s clear of next best Raul Fernandez, with team-mate Luca Marini in third.
Yesterday afternoon's rain might also have changed grip levels.
Pramac's Jack Miller heads out to be the second Yamaha rider on track.
Day 2 leader Joan Mir is first into the 1m 57s, but still a second off his 1m 56.874s on Wednesday.
Alex Rins wastes no time and is one of the first on track as testing begins.
Good morning, and some good news to start the final day of the Sepang test.
Yamaha has just issued this statement:
"Following further investigations carried out overnight between Japan and Italy to identify the cause related to the technical issue observed on our bike in the afternoon of Day 1, and based on the findings gathered so far, Yamaha has decided to resume its on-track activities at the Sepang International Circuit."
Fabio Quartararo broke a finger on day one, in an accident unrelated to the later technical issue, but Monster team-mate Alex Rins, Pramac riders Jack Miller and Toprak Razgatlioglu, plus test riders Augusto Fernandez and Andrea Dovizioso are now expected to ride on day three.