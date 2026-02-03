New KTM MotoGP chassis delivers “promising” results, says Pedro Acosta

Pedro Acosta says the new KTM chassis he tried on Tuesday at the Sepang MotoGP test offered “promising” feedback.

KTM promised a more aggressive approach to pre-season testing over the winter, following a disappointing start to 2025 against the backdrop of a financial crisis for the parent company.

The Austrian brand was third overall at the end of the opening day of the Sepang test with Tech3’s Maverick Vinales, though 15th-placed Pedro Acosta elected against doing any time attack runs.

KTM riders had a raft of new items to try, chief among them being a “new concept” chassis, which was met with positive feedback from Acosta.

“Well, it was quite ok, quite promising to be honest,” he said of the first day on the 2026 RC16.

“It’s true we used the morning to try some different chassis configurations. It was pretty ok.

“The tyre [allocation] situation is quite tough to manage for the three days.

“But, anyway, I think even with a tough afternoon for the tyres, we made a good day one after all. Far from the top in terms of lap time, but quite happy with the work.

“I mean, the new chassis configuration looks promising and it’s a new concept, let’s say.

“It’s working. Then I spent the whole afternoon to try a different aero package, which took a bit of time. But I’m quite happy with day one.”

Acosta’s chassis testing on Tuesday led to him using more of his tyre allocation than planned, which he expects will impact his run plan for Wednesday.

“Well, maybe day two will be more a working day, because today we burned a bit the tyres with this chassis testing.”

Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 Sepang test © Gold and Goose

“No more pain” for Maverick Vinales on day one of Sepang test

Tech3 rider Maverick Vinales says he had a “good feeling” with the KTM “straight away” on Tuesday at Sepang, while also noting that he is no longer in pain with the shoulder he injured last year.

“For me, it was a lot to test, especially with the condition of my shoulder.

“So, that’s why I feel very positive, because the shoulder is working well. I have no more pain riding the bike, and that’s fantastic.

“So, we built up good strength during the winter. So, that’s why I’m positive today, because that was one of the things I was lacking in the second part of last season when I could not really push.

“Now it’s a totally different way of riding, so I’m very happy for that.

“Straight away, I got a good feeling. We worked properly.

“Step by step, there is a lot of work to do, especially on the item side. It’s a different way of starting, different compared to last year.

“So, I’m quite optimistic we can build up a good base for the first races.”