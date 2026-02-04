2026 Official Sepang MotoGP Test: Results - Day 2 (11am)

Lap times during Wednesday’s second day of the 2026 Sepang MotoGP test.

Joan Mir, 2026 Sepang MotoGP Test (Gold&Goose).
Day two of the official Sepang MotoGP test takes place without Fabio Quartararo, whose hand injury means he joins Jorge Martin and Fermin Aldeguer on the sidelines.

Third at the end of the Shakedown, Quartararo crashed early on the opening day of the Official test, while reigning champion Marc Marquez went on to lead the timesheets on his return to action from last October’s shoulder surgery.

Marquez previously warned he’d feel good on day one at Sepang, but that his physical condition means he would ‘drop’ on day two. Was he bluffing? We’ll find out today…

Testing takes place from 10 am to 6pm. Each day is split into two sessions. The first from 10:00-13:00, followed by practice starts. The second from 13:20-18:00, then another practice start period.

The final pre-season test will be held at Buriram on February 21-22, the weekend before the Thai season-opener…

Joan Mir sets the first 1m 56s lap of the year to lead after the opening hour, with VR46's Franco Morbidelli also in the 56s. Marc Marquez makes a steady start to day two. All the Yamahas remain in the pits...

2026 Official Sepang MotoGP Test: Day 2 (Wednesday - Session 1, 11am)

 RiderNatTeamTimeLapMax (km/h)
1Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)1:56.874s11/12341.7
2Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.109s12/12339.6
3Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.175s8/10338.5
4Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.252s12/15336.4
5Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.439s7/9340.6
6Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.691s11/12339.6
7Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP)+0.766s8/9334.3
8Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.879s13/15337.5
9Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+1.472s3/8339.6
10Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Test Rider (RS-GP)+1.692s2/5334.3
11Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+1.697s6/9338.5
12Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+1.713s3/8339.6
13Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)+1.723s5/14341.7
14Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+2.315s4/10339.6
15Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+2.339s4/14338.5
16Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)+2.417s3/11341.7
17Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP)+2.600s4/9334.3
18Andrea DoviziosoITAYamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1) 00.0
19Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* 00.0
20Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 00.0
21Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 00.0
22Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) 00.0
23Michele PirroITADucati Test Rider (GP26) 00.0


Fastest Day 1 Time:
Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 57.018s.

Fastest 2025 Sepang Shakedown Time:
Aleix Espargaro, Honda, 1m 57.173s (Day 3).

Official Sepang MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Lenovo, 1m 56.337s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 1m 58.873s (2023)

2026 Official Sepang Test: Combined Day 1 Times

PosRiderNatTeamTimeSession
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)1:57.018s2
2Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)1:57.274s2
3Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)1:57.295s2
4Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)1:57.487s1
5Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)1:57.524s2
6Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)1:57.569s2
7Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)1:57.693s2
8Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)1:57.720s2
9Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1:57.869s2
10Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)1:58.068s2
11Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)1:58.140s2
12Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)1:58.161s2
13Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)1:58.194s2
14Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)1:58.252s1
15Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)1:58.313s1
16Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1:58.320s1
17Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP)1:58.613s2
18Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP)1:58.659s2
19Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*1:58.682s1
20Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Test Rider (RS-GP)1:58.686s2
21Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*1:58.887s1
22Andrea DoviziosoITAYamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)2:00.681s1

Fastest 2025 Malaysian MotoGP race laps - by manufacturer:
Ducati: Alex Marquez, 1m 58.873s.
Honda: Joan Mir, 1m 59.293s.
KTM: Pedro Acosta, 1m 59.311s.
Yamaha: Fabio Quartararo, 1m 59.494s.
Aprilia: Raul Fernandez, 2m 0.217s.
*Yamaha V4: Augusto Fernandez, 2m 1.352s.

Fastest 2025 Malaysian MotoGP qualifying laps - by manufacturer:
Ducati: Francesco Bagnaia, 1m 57.001s.
Yamaha: Fabio Quartararo, 1m 57.195s.
KTM: Pedro Acosta, 1m 57.363s.
Honda: Joan Mir, 1m 57.440s.
Aprilia: Marco Bezzecchi, 1m 57.549s.
*Yamaha V4: Augusto Fernandez 1m 59.382s.

2025 Malaysian MotoGP Maximum Speeds – by manufacturer:
KTM: Pedro Acosta, 341.7km/h (Qualifying 2).
Honda: Johann Zarco, 338.5km/h (Qualifying 2).
Ducati: Fabio di Giannantonio, 338.5km/h (Qualifying 2).
Aprilia: Marco Bezzecchi, 338.5km/h (Warm-up).
Yamaha: Jack Miller, 336.4km/h (FP2).
*Yamaha V4: Augusto Fernandez, 329.2km/h (Qualifying 1).

2025 Malaysian MotoGP, Average Race Maximum Speed – by Manufacturer:
Honda: Joan Mir, 332.8km/h.
Ducati: Francesco Bagnaia, 330.8km/h.
KTM: Enea Bastianini, 330.4km/h.
Aprilia: Raul Fernandez, 330.2km/h.
Yamaha: Jack Miller, 327.6km/h.
*Yamaha V4: Augusto Fernandez, 323.8km/h.
(‘Average’ = Top 5 speeds).

2026 Official Sepang MotoGP Test: Results - Day 2 (Wednesday)
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

