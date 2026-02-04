Day two of the official Sepang MotoGP test takes place without Fabio Quartararo, whose hand injury means he joins Jorge Martin and Fermin Aldeguer on the sidelines.

Third at the end of the Shakedown, Quartararo crashed early on the opening day of the Official test, while reigning champion Marc Marquez went on to lead the timesheets on his return to action from last October’s shoulder surgery.

Marquez previously warned he’d feel good on day one at Sepang, but that his physical condition means he would ‘drop’ on day two. Was he bluffing? We’ll find out today…

Testing takes place from 10 am to 6pm. Each day is split into two sessions. The first from 10:00-13:00, followed by practice starts. The second from 13:20-18:00, then another practice start period.

The final pre-season test will be held at Buriram on February 21-22, the weekend before the Thai season-opener…

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Joan Mir, 2026 Sepang MotoGP Test (Gold&Goose).

Joan Mir sets the first 1m 56s lap of the year to lead after the opening hour, with VR46's Franco Morbidelli also in the 56s. Marc Marquez makes a steady start to day two. All the Yamahas remain in the pits...

2026 Official Sepang MotoGP Test: Day 2 (Wednesday - Session 1, 11am) Rider Nat Team Time Lap Max (km/h) 1 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 1:56.874s 11/12 341.7 2 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.109s 12/12 339.6 3 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.175s 8/10 338.5 4 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.252s 12/15 336.4 5 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.439s 7/9 340.6 6 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.691s 11/12 339.6 7 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP) +0.766s 8/9 334.3 8 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.879s 13/15 337.5 9 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +1.472s 3/8 339.6 10 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP) +1.692s 2/5 334.3 11 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +1.697s 6/9 338.5 12 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +1.713s 3/8 339.6 13 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) +1.723s 5/14 341.7 14 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +2.315s 4/10 339.6 15 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +2.339s 4/14 338.5 16 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +2.417s 3/11 341.7 17 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP) +2.600s 4/9 334.3 18 Andrea Dovizioso ITA Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1) 0 0.0 19 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* 0 0.0 20 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 0 0.0 21 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 0 0.0 22 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) 0 0.0 23 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Test Rider (GP26) 0 0.0



Fastest Day 1 Time:

Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 57.018s.

Fastest 2025 Sepang Shakedown Time:

Aleix Espargaro, Honda, 1m 57.173s (Day 3).

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Official Sepang MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Lenovo, 1m 56.337s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 1m 58.873s (2023)

2026 Official Sepang Test: Combined Day 1 Times Pos Rider Nat Team Time Session 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 1:57.018s 2 2 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) 1:57.274s 2 3 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 1:57.295s 2 4 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 1:57.487s 1 5 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) 1:57.524s 2 6 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 1:57.569s 2 7 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 1:57.693s 2 8 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 1:57.720s 2 9 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1:57.869s 2 10 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 1:58.068s 2 11 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 1:58.140s 2 12 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 1:58.161s 2 13 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1:58.194s 2 14 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1:58.252s 1 15 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1:58.313s 1 16 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1:58.320s 1 17 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP) 1:58.613s 2 18 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP) 1:58.659s 2 19 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* 1:58.682s 1 20 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP) 1:58.686s 2 21 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* 1:58.887s 1 22 Andrea Dovizioso ITA Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1) 2:00.681s 1

Fastest 2025 Malaysian MotoGP race laps - by manufacturer:

Ducati: Alex Marquez, 1m 58.873s.

Honda: Joan Mir, 1m 59.293s.

KTM: Pedro Acosta, 1m 59.311s.

Yamaha: Fabio Quartararo, 1m 59.494s.

Aprilia: Raul Fernandez, 2m 0.217s.

*Yamaha V4: Augusto Fernandez, 2m 1.352s.

Fastest 2025 Malaysian MotoGP qualifying laps - by manufacturer:

Ducati: Francesco Bagnaia, 1m 57.001s.

Yamaha: Fabio Quartararo, 1m 57.195s.

KTM: Pedro Acosta, 1m 57.363s.

Honda: Joan Mir, 1m 57.440s.

Aprilia: Marco Bezzecchi, 1m 57.549s.

*Yamaha V4: Augusto Fernandez 1m 59.382s.

2025 Malaysian MotoGP Maximum Speeds – by manufacturer:

KTM: Pedro Acosta, 341.7km/h (Qualifying 2).

Honda: Johann Zarco, 338.5km/h (Qualifying 2).

Ducati: Fabio di Giannantonio, 338.5km/h (Qualifying 2).

Aprilia: Marco Bezzecchi, 338.5km/h (Warm-up).

Yamaha: Jack Miller, 336.4km/h (FP2).

*Yamaha V4: Augusto Fernandez, 329.2km/h (Qualifying 1).

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

2025 Malaysian MotoGP, Average Race Maximum Speed – by Manufacturer:

Honda: Joan Mir, 332.8km/h.

Ducati: Francesco Bagnaia, 330.8km/h.

KTM: Enea Bastianini, 330.4km/h.

Aprilia: Raul Fernandez, 330.2km/h.

Yamaha: Jack Miller, 327.6km/h.

*Yamaha V4: Augusto Fernandez, 323.8km/h.

(‘Average’ = Top 5 speeds).