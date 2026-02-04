2026 Official Sepang MotoGP Test: Results - Day 2 (11am)
Lap times during Wednesday’s second day of the 2026 Sepang MotoGP test.
Day two of the official Sepang MotoGP test takes place without Fabio Quartararo, whose hand injury means he joins Jorge Martin and Fermin Aldeguer on the sidelines.
Third at the end of the Shakedown, Quartararo crashed early on the opening day of the Official test, while reigning champion Marc Marquez went on to lead the timesheets on his return to action from last October’s shoulder surgery.
Marquez previously warned he’d feel good on day one at Sepang, but that his physical condition means he would ‘drop’ on day two. Was he bluffing? We’ll find out today…
Testing takes place from 10 am to 6pm. Each day is split into two sessions. The first from 10:00-13:00, followed by practice starts. The second from 13:20-18:00, then another practice start period.
The final pre-season test will be held at Buriram on February 21-22, the weekend before the Thai season-opener…
Joan Mir sets the first 1m 56s lap of the year to lead after the opening hour, with VR46's Franco Morbidelli also in the 56s. Marc Marquez makes a steady start to day two. All the Yamahas remain in the pits...
2026 Official Sepang MotoGP Test: Day 2 (Wednesday - Session 1, 11am)
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|Lap
|Max (km/h)
|1
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|1:56.874s
|11/12
|341.7
|2
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.109s
|12/12
|339.6
|3
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.175s
|8/10
|338.5
|4
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.252s
|12/15
|336.4
|5
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.439s
|7/9
|340.6
|6
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.691s
|11/12
|339.6
|7
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP)
|+0.766s
|8/9
|334.3
|8
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.879s
|13/15
|337.5
|9
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+1.472s
|3/8
|339.6
|10
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP)
|+1.692s
|2/5
|334.3
|11
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+1.697s
|6/9
|338.5
|12
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+1.713s
|3/8
|339.6
|13
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|+1.723s
|5/14
|341.7
|14
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+2.315s
|4/10
|339.6
|15
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+2.339s
|4/14
|338.5
|16
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+2.417s
|3/11
|341.7
|17
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP)
|+2.600s
|4/9
|334.3
|18
|Andrea Dovizioso
|ITA
|Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)
|0
|0.0
|19
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|0
|0.0
|20
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|0
|0.0
|21
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|0
|0.0
|22
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|0
|0.0
|23
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Ducati Test Rider (GP26)
|0
|0.0
Fastest Day 1 Time:
Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 57.018s.
Fastest 2025 Sepang Shakedown Time:
Aleix Espargaro, Honda, 1m 57.173s (Day 3).
Official Sepang MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Lenovo, 1m 56.337s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 1m 58.873s (2023)
2026 Official Sepang Test: Combined Day 1 Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|Session
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|1:57.018s
|2
|2
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|1:57.274s
|2
|3
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|1:57.295s
|2
|4
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|1:57.487s
|1
|5
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|1:57.524s
|2
|6
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|1:57.569s
|2
|7
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|1:57.693s
|2
|8
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|1:57.720s
|2
|9
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1:57.869s
|2
|10
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|1:58.068s
|2
|11
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|1:58.140s
|2
|12
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|1:58.161s
|2
|13
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1:58.194s
|2
|14
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1:58.252s
|1
|15
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1:58.313s
|1
|16
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1:58.320s
|1
|17
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP)
|1:58.613s
|2
|18
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP)
|1:58.659s
|2
|19
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|1:58.682s
|1
|20
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP)
|1:58.686s
|2
|21
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|1:58.887s
|1
|22
|Andrea Dovizioso
|ITA
|Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)
|2:00.681s
|1
Fastest 2025 Malaysian MotoGP race laps - by manufacturer:
Ducati: Alex Marquez, 1m 58.873s.
Honda: Joan Mir, 1m 59.293s.
KTM: Pedro Acosta, 1m 59.311s.
Yamaha: Fabio Quartararo, 1m 59.494s.
Aprilia: Raul Fernandez, 2m 0.217s.
*Yamaha V4: Augusto Fernandez, 2m 1.352s.
Fastest 2025 Malaysian MotoGP qualifying laps - by manufacturer:
Ducati: Francesco Bagnaia, 1m 57.001s.
Yamaha: Fabio Quartararo, 1m 57.195s.
KTM: Pedro Acosta, 1m 57.363s.
Honda: Joan Mir, 1m 57.440s.
Aprilia: Marco Bezzecchi, 1m 57.549s.
*Yamaha V4: Augusto Fernandez 1m 59.382s.
2025 Malaysian MotoGP Maximum Speeds – by manufacturer:
KTM: Pedro Acosta, 341.7km/h (Qualifying 2).
Honda: Johann Zarco, 338.5km/h (Qualifying 2).
Ducati: Fabio di Giannantonio, 338.5km/h (Qualifying 2).
Aprilia: Marco Bezzecchi, 338.5km/h (Warm-up).
Yamaha: Jack Miller, 336.4km/h (FP2).
*Yamaha V4: Augusto Fernandez, 329.2km/h (Qualifying 1).
2025 Malaysian MotoGP, Average Race Maximum Speed – by Manufacturer:
Honda: Joan Mir, 332.8km/h.
Ducati: Francesco Bagnaia, 330.8km/h.
KTM: Enea Bastianini, 330.4km/h.
Aprilia: Raul Fernandez, 330.2km/h.
Yamaha: Jack Miller, 327.6km/h.
*Yamaha V4: Augusto Fernandez, 323.8km/h.
(‘Average’ = Top 5 speeds).