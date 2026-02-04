2026 Official Sepang MotoGP Test: Day 2 - LIVE UPDATES

Reigning world champion Marc Marquez returned to MotoGP in style by leading day one of Official 2026 testing at Sepang in Malaysia.

But while one world champion was back on top after last year's shoulder injuries, another - Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo - was ruled out for the remainder of the test by a broken finger.

2024 champion Jorge Martin was already watching from the sidelines as he continues to recover from follow-up surgery for last year’s wrist and collarbone injuries.

Last year’s race winner Fermin Aldeguer is also missing after fracturing his femur in a training accident last month.

Marc Marquez finished day one 0.256s clear of fellow GP26 rider Fabio di Giannantonio (VR46), with Maverick Vinales in third for KTM.

Alex Marquez was fourth overall on his factory-spec Gresini Ducati, followed by Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi and Honda’s Luca Marini.

Testing takes place from Tuesday to Thursday, between 10am and 6pm, plus practice start periods…