Watch Live: MotoGP's 2026 season launch in Kuala Lumpur

Watch the 2026 MotoGP season launch live from Malaysia. Stream begins at 11:25am GMT.

2026 MotoGP Season launch
2026 MotoGP Season launch
© MotoGP

The 2026 MotoGP season will be officially launched on Saturday 7 February in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur. 

This will be the second official season launch event MotoGP has hosted, having debuted the concept last year in Bangkok. 

The event brings together the entire MotoGP grid for a celebration of the championship in front of a massive, passionate crowd. 

The event begins at 11:25am GMT. Watch the live stream below. 

In this article

Watch Live: MotoGP's 2026 season launch in Kuala Lumpur
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

More News

MotoGP News
Jorge Lorenzo reveals worrying signs for Ducati’s rivals after Sepang test
06/02/26
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2026 Sepang test
MotoGP News
Honda MotoGP boss addresses Fabio Quartararo 2027 rumours
06/02/26
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2026 Sepang test
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez: “Not bad… but 3 seconds slower than Alex!”
06/02/26
Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez, 2026 Sepang MotoGP Test (Gold&Goose).
MotoGP News
Franco Morbidelli: “I wouldn’t call my bike a GP25"
06/02/26
Fabio di Giannantonio and team-mate Franco Morbidelli, 2026 Sepang MotoGP Test (Gold&Goose).
MotoGP News
Rivola praises Francesco Bagnaia’s Sepang test form amid Aprilia rumours
06/02/26
Francesco Bagnaia, 2026 Sepang MotoGP Test (Gold&Goose).
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez stars in Sepang Sprint simulation: “Too much!”
06/02/26
Alex Marquez, 2026 Sepang MotoGP Test (Gold&Goose).

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox