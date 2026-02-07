Watch Live: MotoGP's 2026 season launch in Kuala Lumpur

The 2026 MotoGP season will be officially launched on Saturday 7 February in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur.

This will be the second official season launch event MotoGP has hosted, having debuted the concept last year in Bangkok.

The event brings together the entire MotoGP grid for a celebration of the championship in front of a massive, passionate crowd.

The event begins at 11:25am GMT. Watch the live stream below.

