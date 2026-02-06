Fermin Aldeguer’s injury meant Franco Morbidelli was the only satellite-spec Ducati rider on track at this week’s Sepang MotoGP test, alongside the factory GP26 machines.

Normally, ‘satellite’ Ducati riders use a version of the previous season’s factory bike, which would mean Morbidelli and Aldeguer on a GP25.

However, while the GP25 proved a massive 'hit' with world champion Marc Marquez last season, it was very much a 'miss' for Francesco Bagnaia and Morbidelli’s VR46 team-mate Fabio di Giannantonio.

As such, many have speculated that Morbidelli and Aldeguer would be better off keeping the well-rounded GP24 for the final season of 1000cc competition.

Then came a winter interview with Morbidelli’s crew chief, Matteo Flamigni, who told GPOne.com: “Franco will keep last year’s bike”.

VR46 later downplayed the comments, telling Crash.net: “It doesn’t make sense to talk about [bike] numbers, it will be the best non-factory package.”

But after finishing the Sepang test seventh on the combined timesheets, Franco Morbidelli spelt out: “I wouldn't call my bike a GP25. I don't know who told you that I'm using the GP25."

Asked if it was a GP24, he responded: “As I said the other day, it’s a mix of the things that all the Ducati riders preferred, so it’s that kind of package.

“I don’t know if it’s exactly the GP25 that last year Pecco complained a lot about.

“If I have to tell you my feeling, my feeling is that I was actually quicker than last year’s race weekend.

“Of course, the first day we needed to adjust, we adjusted very well and… that is it.

“I don’t know if it’s correct to call it GP25 or GP26 or GP24.2 or GP24.9 or whatever,” he continued.

“Ducati is such a strong manufacturer that can supply the riders whatever they like and whatever they want, basically, once they confirm it after testing.

“So don’t think that my bike is… the bike that Pecco didn’t like last year.

“My bike is a package that the riders who could make a choice inside Ducati have chosen.”

Whatever the package, Morbidelli took it to the second fastest time on day two, although he was then unable to improve on the final day.

“We worked very hard, we tried to understand the new package and finally we got our base setting quite sorted, I think,” he explained.

“Okay, we didn’t do the perfect time attack because I made a mistake in a slowdown lap, then I lost time, then it was a bit sketchy.

“But anyway the speed is good and the feeling, which is more important, is good.

“There are things to improve, and still the gap compared to Alex [Marquez] is a bit too much, four and a half tenths.

“We will keep on working to reduce that gap, but overall a positive three days of testing.”

The final pre-season MotoGP test takes place at Buriram on February 21–22.