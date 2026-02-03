Jorge Martin gives first response to 2027 Yamaha MotoGP reports

One-time MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin has given his first response to reports linking him to a Yamaha move for the 2027 season.

The Spaniard enters the final year of his Aprilia contract, in what has been a turbulent partnership.

Plagued by injuries last year, the relationship was strained when Jorge Martin tried to activate an exit clause in his contract to leave Aprilia for 2026 and potentially join Honda.

Though Martin has committed to the final year of his Aprilia deal, his name has been at the forefront of the 2027 rider market rumour mill.

Following reports last week that Fabio Quartararo has signed for Honda, Martin was being heavily linked to replacing him at Yamaha next season.

Present at this week’s Sepang test, though not riding following a brace of surgeries over the winter, Martin addressed these reports.

“I’ve seen it,” he told MotoGP’s After the Flag when asked about the Yamaha reports.

“It’s funny how early all the rumours are coming out. As a fan, I always remember trying to analyse which rider was going to move to another bike.

“But what I can say, is that if I am at this test it’s because I really want to focus on Aprilia.

“I really want to focus on the ’26 season and help the project to develop a bit better.

“For sure, I can say that part of my team is working on my future. We will see what happens in the future.”

Asked if he has a deadline for when he wants his future secured, Martin replied: “I don’t really mind.

“The market is moving, people are moving really fast. We will see what happens in the next weeks.”

Doctors wanted to operate on Martin at the start of 2026

Aprilia announced in January that Martin would not be riding at the Sepang test following two surgeries late last year on pre-existing injuries.

Martin revealed that his doctors wanted to initially delay these operations until the first week of 2026, though he now feels he can “see the light” to full fitness.

“I thought Valencia was going to be the last one, and then I’d have plenty of time to recover and train, to be much readier than ever,” he added.

“But it wasn’t like this. I had to undergo two surgeries: one on my hand and one on my collarbone again.

“For sure, six surgeries during the ’25 season was not easy.

“But what I learned is that I will fight with everything, and there is no option but to fight until I’m back winning.

“Some doctors were making plans to do surgeries the first week of ’26, and I said no way, we have to do it in ’25. I wanted to close out this year because it was a nightmare.

“But finally I see the light, finally I will be able to be at my 100%. I’m not there yet, but I will be. Last year I had to ride with a lot of pain and some problems in my body.”