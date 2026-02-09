Francesco Bagnaia agrees that a MotoGP rider is only as good as their most recent results, even if that leaves him undervalued in the 2027 rider market.

The double MotoGP champion and 2024 title runner-up endured his toughest campaign as a factory Ducati rider last season, struggling to extract consistent performance from the GP25.

While new team-mate Marc Marquez waltzed to the world title, Bagnaia’s season ended with a series of peaks and troughs.

Bagnaia claimed three victories in the final 14 races but scored points in just one of the others, slipping to fifth in the championship standings.

But Bagnaia looked far more comfortable on Ducati’s revised GP26 at last week’s Sepang MotoGP test, including a Sprint simulation in which he was quicker than Marc Marquez and only marginally slower than Alex.

However, with KTM star Pedro Acosta already heavily linked with replacing Bagnaia in Ducati’s factory line-up for the 850cc era, the Italian may not get the opportunity to prove 2025 was merely an anomaly.

“We are still speaking, but it's clear that a season like last year can put you on the wrong side [of contract negotiations],” Bagnaia said of his future.

“But still speaking... I have many opportunities, and we just need to decide.”

Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2026 Sepang MotoGP Test (Gold&Goose).

"You are remembered for the last races you do"

Alongside the Acosta rumours, Fabio Quartararo has been reported as joining Honda, with fellow champion Jorge Martin linked to the Frenchman’s Yamaha seat.

Bagnaia, meanwhile, has emerged as a potential target for Aprilia, Ducati’s closest challenger last season.

The Italian accepted that timing is everything in MotoGP.

“It is what it is,” Bagnaia said of 2027 deals being agreed before the 2026 season had begun.

“We are living in a world that is always super-fast. So you need to be quick.

“Jorge Lorenzo said a correct thing, that you are always remembered for the last races you do. So it’s normal that it is like this - correct it is like this.

“For sure, in the last three or four years, the contracts have been decided much earlier.

"But it’s like this, and honestly, I think it’s correct.”

The opening round of the 2026 MotoGP season takes place in Thailand from February 27 to March 1.