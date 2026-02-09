Luca Marini plays down Sepang MotoGP Test gap: “You never know”

Luca Marini warns MotoGP testing can be misleading.

Luca Marini, 2026 Sepang MotoGP Test (Gold&Goose).
Luca Marini, 2026 Sepang MotoGP Test (Gold&Goose).

Luca Marini believes the final pre-season test at Buriram will give a clearer indication of the true MotoGP order than Sepang.

The Castrol HRC rider finished the Malaysian test just 13th overall, 1.163s behind pace-setter Alex Marquez on the Gresini Ducati.

“We improved the bike in many areas, especially braking and entry. We can be satisfied,” Marini said.

“Still, there is a lot of work to do because it looks like every manufacturer improved, so the gap is a little bit the same as in the GP here, and we need to keep pushing and keep working like this.”

Sepang Test Sprint Simulations: Top 5 + Honda riders
Sepang Test Sprint Simulations: Top 5 + Honda riders

Ducati riders Alex Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez also set the benchmark during Sprint simulations, when Marini was a daunting 1.5s per lap slower than Alex Marquez. 

Even Honda’s strongest Sprint sim, by team-mate Joan Mir, remained around 0.9s per lap behind Marquez.

However, Marini warned that testing times can be misleading due to factors such as tyre choice, tyre age, time of day and fuel levels.

“You never know the tyres, the fuel, even in the Sprint simulations,” he said. “So it’s not easy to understand.

“Let’s see for sure Thailand at the test. But like always, in the normal GP, everything will be more clear.”

Marini added that Honda still have further developments to evaluate at the final pre-season test, held just one week before the opening round of the 2026 MotoGP season on March 1.

“Thailand will be very important to set up the bike well for the first race, but still, we also have some new items to try there,” he said. 

“Let’s see what we can find.”

Luca Marini plays down Sepang MotoGP Test gap: “You never know”
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

More News

MotoGP Results
2026 Official Sepang MotoGP Test: Results - Day 2 (FINAL)
04/02/26
Joan Mir, 2026 Sepang MotoGP Test (Gold&Goose).
MotoGP News
2026 Sepang MotoGP test: Joan Mir leads rain-hit day two amid Yamaha drama
04/02/26
Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2026 Sepang test
MotoGP News
Joan Mir on 2027 MotoGP plans: “I don’t know what I want to do”
02/02/26
Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2026 livery launch
MotoGP News
Honda star dismisses 2027 MotoGP rumours as ‘winter boredom’
02/02/26
Luca Marini, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 Portuguese MotoGP
MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo denies 2027 Honda MotoGP deal is signed, but confirms talks
02/02/26
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
MotoGP News
MotoGP 2026: Every team’s new livery
02/02/26
Aprilia unveils 2026 MotoGP livery.

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox