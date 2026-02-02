Joan Mir on 2027 MotoGP plans: “I don’t know what I want to do”

Joan Mir admits “I don’t know what I want to do” regarding his MotoGP future, amid reports that Fabio Quartararo will join Honda in 2027.

The 2027 rider market is already in full swing, with Aprilia confirming on Monday 2 February that it had agreed a new multi-year deal with Marco Bezzecchi.

That followed bombshell reports last week that 2021 world champion Fabio Quartararo has signed for Honda (something he denied on Monday), as well as Jorge Martin moving to Yamaha and Pedro Acosta joining Ducati.

Honda was always expected to be a major player in the 2027 rider market, thanks to its resurgence last season.

But it is also almost a full-house, with Johann Zarco and Diogo Moreira at LCR already signed up for 2027.

Should the Quartararo reports proved to be true, Luca Marini and Joan Mir face an uncertain future at the Japanese marque.

Joan Mir uncertain over his 2027 moves

Following Honda’s 2026 livery launch, Crash.net asked Mir what discussions he has had with Honda over next year amid the Quartararo reports.

“Well, the trusth is that every time we start to speak about new contracts earlier and earlier; there’s no limit on it,” he began.

“And I think that now it looks like someone started to speak in November.

“In my case, this makes that everyone cannot sleep because you don’t want to be without a seat. But from another point, I want to see things to take a decision.

“I think it’s something that if you don’t wait and you exaggerate a little bit this procedure, you can make a decision that is not right.

“But you have to take it, because everyone is taking it early. So, we will try to play our cards.

“I don’t know what I want to do. That is a bit my decision at the moment. It’s true that I see an improvement from Honda’s project in the last years.

“I’ve been onboard in difficult times. And last year when I was on the podium, I celebrated like a championship, because making results with them, the flavour is different.”

Asked to elaborate on what he meant by not knowing what he wants to do, he added: “Honestly, it was more on the line of I’m not even thinking about it.

“I’m not thinking about what I want to do. I don’t know. At the moment, I’m just thinking about starting the year as best as possible.

“But if the other riders are closing the deals, we have to move. That is also the reality. So, we will see.”