2026 MotoGP Sepang test: How to follow and full schedule

The 2026 MotoGP pre-season officially kicks off on Tuesday 3 February at the Sepang International Circuit.

The Sepang test will run for three days across 3-5 February, marking the first official MotoGP running since last November's post-Valencia Grand Prix test.

MotoGP bikes have already been in action at Sepang, with the three-day shakedown taking place last week.

However, this was only attended by rookies, test riders and riders from factories who are ranked D in the concession table (Yamaha).

The official Sepang test will see almost all of the 2026 MotoGP field present.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

However, 2024 world champion Jorge Martin will be absent due to recent surgery, while last year's top rookie Fermin Aldeguer is out with a femur injury.

When is the 2026 MotoGP Sepang test

The 2026 MotoGP Sepang test will run from Tuesday 3 February to Thursday 5 February.

Each day will run from 2am UK time until 10am UK time.

How to follow the 2026 MotoGP Sepang test

There is no live television coverage of the 2026 Sepang MotoGP test.

Crash.net will host a live blog across all three days, bringing you the latest action and news from the Sepang paddock and pitlane.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Crash will also have constant live results across each day.

MotoGP's official website will host a 90-minute After the Flag at the end of each day of the test. This will run from 9:30am UK until 11am UK.