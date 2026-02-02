One-time MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo has denied any deal with Honda for 2027 has been signed, but has confirmed there are talks with the marque.

The future of the 2021 world champion was always expected to be one of the major talking points of the 2027 rider market this winter.

Indeed, this was kicked into overdrive last week when Motorsport reported that Fabio Quartararo had signed a two-year deal with Honda to begin in the 2027 season.

Quartararo remained tight-lipped when he was doorstepped by the official MotoGP website on his way into the Sepang paddock for last week’s shakedown test.

“Too much talking!” Fabio Quartararo replied to MotoGP.com. “Focus on what we can focus.”

Fabio Quartararo addresses Honda links head-on

Ahead of this week’s official Sepang test, Quartararo addressed the media directly for the first time and said no deal for 2027 had been signed yet.

“Honda is one of the teams I'm talking to,” he said.

“I’ll take the time I need to make a decision with a view to 2027, but as of today, I don't have anything signed.

“I have the right people around me.

“It's a gamble for me, but also for everyone else. Everyone will try to convince you. People can say whatever they want; it's not about money, it's about winning again.”

Quartararo’s alleged deal with Honda is reported to be worth €15 million.

During Yamaha’s launch event last month, team boss Massimo Meregalli confirmed that the marque had not yet begun conversations with Quartararo about a renewal.

Quartararo signed a two-year contract back in 2024, worth around €12m per year, with the Frenchman convinced to stay by the technical direction of Max Bartolini.

However, Quartararo was less-than-impressed with the initial versions of the Yamaha V4 he tested at the end of last year.

Amid the Quartararo rumours, reports then emerged that his place at Yamaha will be taken by 2024 world champion Jorge Martin.

On Monday 2 February, a day before testing begins, Aprilia confirmed that it had agreed a two-year deal with Marco Bezzecchi.