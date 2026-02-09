Toprak Razgatlioglu suffered a major front-end scare during the Sepang MotoGP test, at the same corner where fellow Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo was injured.

Quartararo broke a finger after losing the front of his V4 at the fast Turn 5 on the opening day of the official test.

Although the Frenchman returned that afternoon – then encountered a technical issue that would eventually sideline all Yamahas on day two - it was later decided he should return to Europe for treatment.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Sepang MotoGP Test (Gold&Goose).

Toprak Razgatlioglu later revealed he had his own close call at the same corner, on the same day:

“This morning, I lost the front. I'm really scared! Corner 5, with the medium tyre," he said. "I left a nice black line. It's very long!

“I pushed a lot with my knee and was able to pick up the bike. But I'm lucky. If I crashed, I think the bike would be completely destroyed. Corner 5 is a little bit dangerous...

“Still, my bike is in one piece, I hope I keep it like this!”

Razgatlioglu, who rode on all three days of the previous Shakedown, returned to set the 18th fastest time on the final day of the Official MotoGP test (+1.924s).