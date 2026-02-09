Maverick Vinales impact test: “The shoulder is perfect!”

Maverick Vinales is sure his injured shoulder is fully healed after an unintentional 'impact test' at Sepang.

Maverick Vinales, 2026 Sepang MotoGP Test (Gold&Goose).
Maverick Vinales, 2026 Sepang MotoGP Test (Gold&Goose).

Maverick Vinales emerged from the final day of the Sepang MotoGP test “sure” his injured shoulder has fully recovered, after unintentionally giving it an impact test.

The Tech3 KTM rider underwent surgery for ligament damage after being thrown from his bike in wet conditions during last July’s German MotoGP weekend.

The complicated injury blighted the remainder of his season, with Vinales forced to abandon an attempted comeback at the Austrian Grand Prix, then stepping aside again in Indonesia as pain and reduced strength persisted.

However, the winter break has given his right shoulder the time it needed to heal, something Vinales says he confirmed with a fall on the final day in Malaysia.

“Today I tested the shoulder well. I landed like this [on the shoulder] to the ground!” Maverick Vinales said. “It was the best test I could do. And the shoulder is perfect. So for me it’s totally healed.

“Still I have to work a little bit more, because I’ve lost a little bit of power. But I’m quite happy with my physical condition so far.”

Maverick Vinales, 2026 Sepang MotoGP Test (Gold&Goose).
Maverick Vinales, 2026 Sepang MotoGP Test (Gold&Goose).

Vinales, who quickly felt comfortable aboard the latest RC16, had been using the final day to experiment with set-up options.

“What I felt the best with was the bike I finished day one and started day two,” he explained. “That is the feeling I like the most and with that bike I’m quite satisfied to start the season.

“Then we used the final day to test many items and at the end of the day I had the crash, but it was not with the bike [configuration] I liked.

“And then the other bike was with a completely different setup, different riding position, so I wasn’t able to put a good time attack either.

“But I was happy with the lap time I did in day one and day two.”

Vinales - who was third fastest on day one, then fifth on day two - ended the Sepang test ninth on the combined timesheets, but just 0.010s behind the fastest KTM of Pedro Acosta.

Maverick Vinales passes shoulder 'impact test' at Sepang MotoGP Test
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

More News

MotoGP Results
2026 Official Sepang MotoGP Test: Results - Day 2 (FINAL)
04/02/26
Joan Mir, 2026 Sepang MotoGP Test (Gold&Goose).
MotoGP News
New KTM MotoGP chassis delivers “promising” results, says Pedro Acosta
03/02/26
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2026 Sepang test
MotoGP News
MotoGP 2026: Every team’s new livery
02/02/26
Aprilia unveils 2026 MotoGP livery.
MotoGP Feature
2027 MotoGP rider market: The top-rated free agents after Aprilia's major news
02/02/26
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
MotoGP Feature
The 2027 MotoGP rider line-up so far
02/02/26
Race start, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
MotoGP News
KTM: Guenther Steiner “wants to stay with us” beyond 2026 MotoGP season
31/01/26
Guenther Steiner, 2025 Catalan MotoGP

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox