Honda MotoGP boss addresses Fabio Quartararo 2027 rumours

Honda team manager Alberto Puig says “nothing is defined” for the Japanese squad’s 2027 MotoGP rider line-up, as he addresses the Fabio Quartararo links for the first time.

Ahead of this week’s first pre-season test of 2026, reports emerged that Fabio Quartararo had signed a two-year deal to join Honda from 2027.

The 2021 world champion denied that a deal had been signed, but did admit that Honda was one of the options on the table for him.

Those links have only intensified since Yamaha suffered a disaster at the Sepang test, with the brand missing all of day two due to a safety issue with its new V4.

Addressing the Quartararo rumours, Puig told the official MotoGP website: “Well, at this moment, I can tell you, everybody is talking to everybody.

“I mean, all manufacturers are talking to all riders, and all riders are talking.

“It’s true that this time of year is coming earlier all the time, this process.

“But, nothing is clear, and the only thing that is clear for Honda at this moment is that we have to support our current riders, and this is what we are going to do.

“We will start the season and see how things go.

“But, for sure, Honda at this moment has not defined the programme for ’27.

“Of course, Fabio is a fantastic rider, like many others, and at some point, Honda will have to see what is best for their own team.”

Honda has already signed Johann Zarco and Diogo Moreira to factory deals at LCR into 2027, leaving just its factory team seats up for grabs.

Both Joan Mir and Luca Marini, then, begin 2026 fighting for their futures at Honda, with just one seat is up for grabs if the Quartararo move comes to pass.

“I think many, not only them [are fighting for their future,” Puig added.

“It’s a year where contracts are finished. But honestly speaking, all of the paddock is in the same situation, not only the riders.

“Of course, when you don’t have a contract for the next season, you have to fight.”

Honda enjoyed a solid Sepang pre-season test, with the likes of Joan Mir noting that the current RC213V is the best bike he’s ridden from the Japanese brand.