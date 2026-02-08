Joan Mir warns “we are far” after Ducati Sprint pace at Sepang MotoGP Test

Joan Mir praised Honda’s progress at Sepang but admitted Ducati’s Sprint pace, led by Alex Marquez, remains out of reach.

Joan Mir, 2026 Sepang MotoGP Test (Gold&Goose).
Joan Mir was satisfied with his Sprint simulation on the final day of the Sepang MotoGP test. At least until comparing it with the best Ducatis.

Mir had put Honda on top of the timesheets with a 1m 56s time attack on day two, a lap that eventually gave him fifth overall at the end of the three-day outing.

However, the final day also saw most leading riders complete Sprint race simulations, including Mir, where the gap became clearer.

“It was good, but if you check the pace of the Ducati guys, especially Alex, we are far,” Joan Mir admitted.

“We made an improvement compared to last year. I have been able to ride in those 1m 58s for most of the run, until the last two or three laps.

“It’s not a bad pace, but I think Ducati made a step this pre-season and they are very strong again.”

Leading Sprint Simulations, Sepang MotoGP Test
Leading Sprint Simulations, Sepang MotoGP Test

Removing Mir’s final lap to create the same ten-lap distance as the Ducatis would put Mir 9.096s behind Alex Marquez, a margin that would have equated to sixth place in last October’s Sprint race.

Gresini’s Marquez, now running factory-spec machinery, also caught attention with a blistering 1m 57.295s early in his Sprint simulation.

“That is almost a time attack!” Mir said, before explaining why such a lap is not sustainable for a long run on the Honda.

“If I made that lap time, the next lap I would make 2m 01, because I’d cook the tyre completely! It’s a bit what happens normally in the time attack.”

Mir, who crashed out of last October’s Sprint but recovered to score a podium in the grand prix, described the latest RC213V as “slightly better in every area”.

“We didn’t make any revolutions, but small evolutions in many areas have allowed us to improve a little bit and ride in better lap times,” he said. “But it’s not that we made a huge step in one area.”

Joan Mir, 2026 Sepang MotoGP Test (Gold&Goose).
"Top five, top four - but not a lot more"

Asked to identify the bike’s main weakness, the 2020 MotoGP world champion was clear: “Grip, we are still very far.

“Grip is the only thing we should focus on a bit more. Because with more grip, you can control the spin more, your drop on the tyre is less, so it’s everything.

“At the end, today we didn’t make any time attack. We had a bit of trouble with a couple of pieces that were not working properly, and we had to adapt a bit the day.

“But in terms of race pace… I think if there is a race tomorrow, I think we can fight for the top five, top four - but not a lot more.”

Team-mate Luca Marini was the next best Honda rider, finishing the test 13th overall.

The final pre-season test takes place at Buriram on February 21-22, after which Honda will need to choose their final engine spec for the 2026 season, after moving from D to C in the concession rankings.
 

