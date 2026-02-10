Aprilia says 2027 deal “takes pressure off” Marco Bezzecchi, "no rush" over team-mate decision

Aprilia believes Marco Bezzecchi’s early 2027 contract removes pressure, as Massimo Rivola insists there is no rush to decide on his team-mate.

While the 2027 MotoGP rider market exploded with speculation involving several high-profile names, the first official move of the year came with Aprilia confirming a new deal for Marco Bezzecchi.

Announced on the eve of the Sepang MotoGP test, the agreement keeps the Italian at Noale until at least the end of the 2028 season.

“Confirming Marco so early in the season, I think it proved the fact that since the beginning there was something special between this couple, Aprilia and Marco,” said Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola.

“We saw his capability also to give us direction in developing the bike, so for sure it will be quite an important part to develop the ‘27 bike.”

Securing Bezzecchi, who led Aprilia to its strongest MotoGP campaign last season, also removes any contract distraction as he begins his second year as a factory rider.

“It takes pressure off Marco, and that was the priority,” Rivola said of the triple 2025 grand prix winner.

“It was our priority to continue with Marco, because we saw his commitment and that there was something special. Also, in his way of working, we get along quite good together.”

While Bezzecchi’s renewal was widely anticipated, the identity of his future team-mate remains one of the paddock’s biggest talking points.

Jorge Martin joined Aprilia as the reigning champion last year, but a succession of injuries restricted him to just eight events. His relationship with the factory also deteriorated after an unsuccessful attempt to activate an early release clause.

Martin, whose management publicly referenced Honda as an alternative last season, is now heavily linked with a move to Yamaha.

But Aprilia’s rise as Ducati’s closest challenger means it is not short of options, with rumours linking Bezzecchi’s close friend and former double champion Francesco Bagnaia to Noale.

“For the other [seat], let’s see. There’s no rush, despite the market being a bit crazy,” Rivola said.

“Having fixed Marco was, as I said, the priority, and now we can work for the future.”

Martin attended the Sepang test but was unable to ride as he continues to recover from follow-up surgery related to last season’s injuries. He is on course to return at the final pre-season test in Thailand.

“It’s good that [Martin] was here, to understand the bike, at least from the data, and the difference between the [old and new machines],” Rivola said.

“But what you learn when you ride is obviously quite different.

“The priority is to see him OK. We know that the first few races at the beginning of the season will be tough for him, but the season is long. So we want to see him at 100%.”

