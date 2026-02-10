Francesco Bagnaia left the Sepang MotoGP test having delivered a highly promising, but not perfect, Sprint simulation.

The factory Ducati star, looking to rebound from a demoralising 2025 campaign, outpaced team-mate and reigning champion Marc Marquez over his ten-lap run.

However, another GP26 went even faster, with Gresini’s Alex Marquez completing the Sprint distance 1.385s quicker than Bagnaia.

The Italian was clear about where he lost ground.

Leading Sprint Simulations, Sepang MotoGP Test

“In terms of the Sprint simulation, it went well,” Francesco Bagnaia said.

“I had a bit of loss in the last three laps, I struggled a bit to remain constant with the front tyre, and we are working on it to understand what I can do better.

“But overall, I’m happy.

“I think we did a very good test, in term of items, in terms of performance. The only thing was the time attack, maybe it was done too soon.”

Francesco Bagnaia, 2026 Sepang MotoGP Test (Gold&Goose).

No 'magic' time

Bagnaia finished the test fifth overall and admitted he deliberately shifted focus away from chasing a headline ‘magic’ lap.

“In the last years at the test, I was always trying to do a ‘magic’ time attack, but then I understood that maybe it’s not always the best thing to be that fast in a test,” he said.

“It’s true that it’s still important, and I missed a bit a very good lap time, but we have Thailand to improve a bit more before the first race.

“Nothing more. Today was important to understand better the fairings, the aero, and I understood what to ask for at the next test. Everything went well.”

"Let’s wait until Thailand"

But after enduring repeated false dawns last season, Bagnaia is reserving final judgement until he gets to Buriram for the final test.

“Let’s wait, the Thailand test will be important for me. Also here was important, but this is a track where I’m always competitive. So let’s wait until Thailand where last year I was struggling a lot,” he said.

“I think the bike, the ’26 spec, is already decided. I feel better than the ’25. Now In Thailand it will be important to confirm the swingarm and fairing.”

The Buriram test takes place on February 21-22, a week before the Thai season opener.