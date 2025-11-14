2025 Valencia MotoGP: Jack Miller fastest in delayed FP1

Pramac Yamaha’s Jack Miller topped a delayed first practice for the 2025 Valencia Grand Prix ahead of Trackhouse Aprilia’s Ai Ogura.

The final round of the 2025 season was delayed by almost half an hour, as a crash in the earlier Moto2 FP1 brought out a red flag and led to a lengthy track-clearing operation.

Absent from the calendar last year due to deadly flooding in the region, Valencia’s return began with Jack Miller leading the way with a late dash on fresh tyres.

Leading the last Valencia Grand Prix in 2023 before crashing, Miller guided his M1 to a 1m30.382s to lead Ai Ogura by 0.323s.

Honda wildcard Aleix Espargaro completed the top three, with the leading trio all running fresh medium tyres in the closing stages of the session.

Gresini’s Alex Marquez set the early pace in the opening stages of FP1, with the satellite Ducati rider posting a 1m31.681s inside the first five minutes.

The Spaniard - who has a 2025-spec Ducati aero package to try this weekend - improved to a 1m31.035s, before finding more time to a 1m30.884s.

This stood as the reference lap until the final 10 minutes, when Miller began lighting up the timing screens on the Yamaha on a new medium rear.

Miller produced a 1m30.382s, which he couldn’t better, but which also came under no threat through to the chequered flag.

He was followed by Trackhouse rookie Ai Ogura on the leading Aprilia, while Aleix Espargaro was top Honda in third.

Raul Fernandez was cleared to ride this weekend following the FP1 crash, which ruled him out of the Portugal round, and was fourth in FP1 on fresh medium rubber.

VR46 Ducati’s Franco Morbidelli was the leading rider on a used rear tyre in fifth on a 1m30.860s, with Alex Marquez 0.024s adrift in sixth.

Honda’s Joan Mir used a fresh medium rear to go seventh ahead of KTM’s Pedro Acosta, while VR46’s Fabio Di Giannantonio and Yamaha wildcard Augusto Fernandez on the V4 completed the top 10.

Fermin Aldeguer was 11th after crashing his Gresini Ducati late on at Turn 4.

KTM’s Brad Binder was an early faller at Turn 8, with the South African 16th at the chequered flag.

Ducati’s Pecco Bagnaia was a low-key 21st as he worked on used rubber throughout FP1, with team-mate Nicolo Bulega 23rd.

Aprilia’s Jorge Martin brought up the rear of the field with a 1m31.923s as he made his MotoGP return from injury. Portuguese Grand Prix-winning team-mate Marco Bezzecchi was 18th.