Jose Antonio Rueda was present but unable to ride during Red Bull KTM Ajo’s final track action of the season, as he continues to recover from injuries sustained at Sepang.

The reigning Moto3 champion joined the team at the private Jerez Moto2 test to begin familiarising himself with the Kalex machine he will race next season.

With riding out of the question, Rueda used the opportunity to work on ride height, riding position and aerodynamic details.

Rueda is now 'expected' to make his overdue Moto2 debut during the opening test of 2026, at Portimao, on February 14-15.

“With the Jerez tests close to home, I took the opportunity to come here and spend time with the team, as I haven't been able to do so much during this last part of the year,” said Rueda.

“We also took the opportunity to fine-tune some things on the bike and get a head start on preparations for the beginning of 2026.

“I'm eager to get back on it, but for now, I'll have to wait; there's no other option.”

Rueda suffered cardiac arrest in the aftermath of the Sepang sighting lap collision with Noah Dettwiler, then required surgery on his right hand after returning to Europe

“As for my recovery; it's progressing little by little, but we're making progress, and that's what's important,” he said.

“I'm feeling better and better in terms of mobility, so I'm satisfied with the progress and eager to continue advancing with my recovery.”

Team manager Niklas Ajo added: “I was happy to see Jose Antonio with us, trying to adapt to his new team. I’m sure that he will recover well and we will see him soon testing his new bike.”

Colin Veijer, Jerez test (Ajo)

With Rueda out of action, team-mate Colin Veijer concluded his 2025 activities with 92 laps on Monday.

The Dutchman improved his best time from the Spanish Grand Prix by almost half a second to finish third on the timesheets, while back-to-back testing new parts alongside the existing 2025 Kalex chassis.

“The first test for 2026 is over. I'm very happy with our performance here,” said Veijer, whose rookie season highlight was a podium at Portimao.

“I think we were very consistent during the whole day, and we were able to try some things that we normally don't have time for during the race weekends, so it was a very useful day for us.

“We had a great feeling on the bike and I'm very satisfied with the work the team did here, so we're very excited to start the 2026 season.

“We have to train a lot and be focused to be better than we were in our first year in Moto2. Now it’s time to disconnect a little bit, to be stronger with the new season on the horizon.”

Ajo added: “This was a very positive start to the 2026 preseason with Collin. We rode a lot of kilometres trying a lot of things and parts, so I'm very happy. The progress has been great and he was very professional with how he worked during this test.

“He was consistently setting good lap times and focused on improving his performance from this past season to have a better package for next year. We have very positive feelings in general, so we’re satisfied with what could be coming up in the next few months with him.”

