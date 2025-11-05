A detailed update on the condition of Jose Antonio Rueda has confirmed that the newly crowned Moto3 champion suffered a cardiac arrest in the aftermath of the brutal sighting lap collision with Noah Dettwiler.

Fortunately, Rueda has since been able to return to Spain - and recently underwent surgery on his hand - while Dettwiler is now “conscious" and "has been able to leave intensive care".

Dettwiler also suffered "multiple cardiac arrests" trackside, underlining the scale of the emergency facing the MotoGP medical team at Sepang.

The full update on Rueda, as provided by his Red Bull KTM Ajo team, can be seen below:

“Jose Antonio Rueda underwent surgery on his right hand last Monday, as part of his recovery from a crash he suffered six days prior in Sepang.

“The procedure, in which plates have been inserted into the thumb and the second and third metacarpals of the right hand, as well as the base of the radius, was performed by Dr. Xavier Mir at the Dexeus Clinic in Barcelona.

“The plan for the rider is to continue his recovery process for as long as necessary, to ensure he is fully prepared for the 2026 season.

Aftermath of Rueda and Dettwiler Moto3 sighting lap incident, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP

“Following the incident involving Rueda and Noah Dettwiler at Turn 3 during the Malaysian GP Sighting Lap, the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider was given emergency treatment on the track, attending to a cardiac arrest.

“He was then transferred to Kuala Lumpur Hospital by helicopter. Initial tests revealed an open fracture of the thumb and the second and third metacarpals of the right hand, as well as a fracture on the basis of the radius and multiple other traumas.

“After severe damage to his head and torso was ruled out, Rueda was transferred to a private clinic, where further tests were conducted to closely monitor rib and lungs bruising. Four days after being admitted to the hospital, last Thursday he was cleared to return to Spain, where he landed early on Friday morning.

“Rueda remained hospitalised under constant observation at the Hospital Universitario Dexeus in Barcelona, where the decision was taken to postpone surgery until Monday due to swelling in his hand.

Hand surgery for Jose Antonio Rueda (pic: Red Bull KTM Ajo).

“Fortunately, the surgery went well, and the rider is already recovering in the same hospital, also from his shoulder, where a MRI scan revealed a small fracture on his scapula.

“However, surgery won’t be necessary and he only needs rest to recover well. Jose Antonio is expected to be discharged soon. From there, he will fly to Seville to continue his recovery alongside his family and friends.

“Red Bull KTM Ajo would like to thank all those who have been involved in Jose Antonio’s recovery to date, including all the medical staff for MotoGP and the Sepang International Circuit, as well as those at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital and Dexeus facilities.

“Likewise, we also want to thank the entire MotoGP community for the support received, from members of the paddock to other organisations, teams, riders, and fans.

“We want to send all the strength and energy to our rider. We are confident that he will come back stronger than ever after this setback at the end of his best season in the MotoGP paddock, where we saw him win his first World Championship.

“We are very proud of you, Jose Antonio, and we can't wait to see you in the paddock again. We look forward to continuing to write this story together.

“The team also wish to send our thoughts to Noah Dettwiler, as well as his family, friends, and all the members of CIP Green Power, during what has been a very difficult time for all involved. We wish him a full recovery and a swift return to the paddock.”

Rueda is set to stay with Red Bull KTM Ajo but move to Moto2 in 2026, when Dettwiler is due to join the Sic58 team.