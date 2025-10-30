Paolo Simoncelli reveals Noah Dettwiler plans affected by Malaysia Moto3 crash

As Noah Dettwiler’s recovery from the injuries he sustained in his Moto3 sighting lap crash at the Malaysian MotoGP, Paolo Simoncelli has revealed that he was due to finalise negotiations for 2026 with the Swiss rider this week.

Dettwiler remains in hospital in Malaysia as of today (30 October) having undergone multiple surgeries on 27 October following his crash with Jose Antonio Rueda – who is due to return to Spain today – on the sighting lap of the Malaysian Moto3 Grand Prix.

The latest update from the CIP Green Power team for which the 20-year-old Swiss rider currently competes in the World Championship is that he is no longer in a critical condition.

However, his prolonged stay in Malaysia has had its own impact on Paolo Simoncelli, owner of the SIC58 Squadra Corse team, who was due to meet with Dettwiler this week to finalise their 2026 plans.

Despite the pause in their negotiations, Simoncelli says he remains “optimistic” about Dettwiler joining the team for 2026 alongside the previously announced Casey O’Gorman.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“As you already know, Noah Dettwiller was involved in a serious accident during the Sepang GP,” Simoncelli wrote in his Malaysia post-race blog.

“What you may not know is that he was supposed to be – actually, he will be, because we are optimistic – our new rider alongside O’Gorman.

“We should have met soon for the final signatures, but he’s still in Malaysia, where the icy hand of fate has already shown us its power, and where he went through two cardiac arrests with incredible strength and courage, the removal of his spleen and many other challenges.

“Don’t give up, Noah! The team is waiting for you!”

Simoncelli added that the incident between Dettwiler and Rueda is something that “should never happen”.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Accidents like that, during the sighting lap, should never happen,” he wrote.

“The risk is already high enough during the race: riders should pay more attention and look around.”