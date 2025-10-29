Noah Dettwiler "no longer critical" three days on from Malaysian MotoGP crash

The CIP Green Power Moto3 team has issued another update on the condition of Noah Dettwiler.

Noah Dettwiler, 2025 Moto3 Catalan Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Three days on from his crash with Jose Antonio Rueda on the sighting lap for the Moto3 race at the Malaysian MotoGP, Noah Dettwiler’s condition is now reported as not “critical”.

Dettwiler and Rueda were both taken to hospital after they crashed on the sighting lap before last Sunday’s (26 October) Moto3 race in Sepang.

Rueda was diagnosed with a concussion, as well as with injuries to his lungs and a fracture in his right hand; while Dettwiler’s condition was more serious, with multiple cardiac arrests reported. The Swiss was due to undergo multiple surgeries which were completed in Malaysia on Monday.

The 20-year-old remained in a condition described as “critical” after the surgeries, but this has now changed, as the CIP Green Power team has communicated.

“According to the doctors, Noah's [Dettwiler] condition is now stable and no longer critical,” a statement from the CIP team published on social media on 29 October reads.

“He will continue to be monitored closely in the intensive care unit.

“Thank you all for your continued support and kindness.”

Rueda moved to private hospital

Newly crowned Moto3 World Champion Rueda is expected to return to Spain on Thursday (30 October) after having been in a private hospital in Malaysia to monitor the condition of his lungs since Monday.

In Spain, Rueda will undergo surgery on his right hand, as confirmed by a statement published on social media by Rueda’s Red Bull KTM Ajo team on 29 October.

“After repeating all the tests carried out last Sunday, we can confirm that the Spanish rider’s [Rueda] condition continues to improve. 

“We want to take the opportunity of  this positive news to wish Jose Antonio a happy birthday. We hope to be able to celebrate it soon.

“On Monday [27 October], the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider was transferred to a private hospital to continue his recovery and to monitor the bruising on his lungs more closely, which are recovering well. As a result, doctors believe it is possible for him to return to Spain tomorrow [30 October] to undergo surgery on his right hand in Barcelona in the coming days.

“On the other hand, the entire Red Bull KTM Ajo team would like to send all our strength to Noah Dettwile, as well as his family and friends, during his recovery process. We hope to see you soon.”

