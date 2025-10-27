Noah Dettwiler in “critical but stable” after surgery following Moto3 crash

CIP Moto3 team has provided an update on Noah Dettwiler’s condition

Noah Dettwiler, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
Noah Dettwiler, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
The CIP Moto3 team has stated that Noah Dettwiler has undergone multiple surgeries on Monday and is “stable but still critical”, following a serious incident at the Malaysian Grand Prix.

The Swiss rider was involved in a horrifying collision on the sighting lap ahead of Sunday’s Moto3 Malaysian Grand Prix at Sepang with Jose Antonio Rueda.

Footage from the incident shows reigning Moto3 champion Rueda run into the back of a slow Dettwiler while the pair were making their way to the grid for the build-up to the Malaysian Grand Prix.

Both were airlifted to hospital with undisclosed injuries, while racing went ahead under a revised schedule on Sunday at Sepang.

The Ajo KTM squad confirmed later on Sunday that Rueda had suffered a suspected wrist fracture and a heavy concussion but escaped serious injury.

Dettwiler’s CIP team said on Sunday that the Swiss rider was set for multiple surgeries, but did not disclose his injuries.

On Monday afternoon, the team issued a brief update on Dettwiler’s condition following his operations, which have been deemed successful.

It is still not clear the extent of Dettwiler’s injuries, while the team and the family have asked for privacy at this time.

The statement read: “Noah has undergone several surgeries in the last few hours, which went well.

“According to the doctors in charge, his condition is stable but still critical.

“We appreciate your understanding and ask that Noah and his family’s privacy be respected.

“Thank you all for your incredible support and messages.”

Read more: The lessons that must be learned from horrible Sepang Moto3 crash

A number of MotoGP riders expressed criticism at Dorna Sports’ decision to run the Moto3 race in the wake of the incident on Sunday.

Double world champion Pecco Bagnaia was the most vocal, with the Ducati rider saying he “will never understand” why the Moto3 race went ahead.

