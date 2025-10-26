Updated: Moto3 sighting lap collision delays Malaysian MotoGP schedule

Update (13:26): The medical helicopter has returned to the circuit.

The new schedule: The Moto3 Grand Prix will now start at 13:45 local time. That's 1 hour and 45 minutes later than planned.

The delay is to allow the medical helicopter to return to the circuit. The Moto3 race is set to be reduced to ten laps.

The Moto2 race has now been moved to the end of the day, starting at 4:30pm.

MotoGP is currently scheduled to start, as planned, at 3:00pm local time, between Moto3 and Moto2.

13:45 Moto3 Race - 10 laps.

15:00 MotoGP Race - 20 laps.

16:30 Moto2 Race - 17 laps.

There has been no further update on the condition of injured riders Jose Antonio Rueda and Noah Dettwiler.

Rueda, Dettwiler "taken to local hospital via helicopter": The latest message from the MotoGP Medical Director is as follows: "Riders #99 and #55 are being taken to local hospital via helicopter".

TV images confirm a helicopter departing from the circuit. Racing cannot take place until the medical helicopter returns, or a substitute is made available.

A revised schedule is yet to be issued, but a lengthy delay is expected.

Original story: The start of the 2025 Malaysian Moto3 Grand Prix has been delayed after a frightening collision between newly-crowned world champion Jose Antonio Rueda and Noah Dettwiler on the sighting lap at Sepang.

Dettwiler was riding slowly, on the edge of the track, when Red Bull KTM Ajo star Rueda ran into the back of the CIP machine at high speed on the exit of Turn 3.

There are suggestions that Dettwiler might have had a technical issue.

Treatment is currently ongoing at the side of the track. An initial message broadcast on the live broadcast stated: "Medical Director info | #99 Rueda and #55 Dettwiler are conscious".

The remaining Moto3 riders were sent back to the pits, due to the severity of the incident.

The Moto3 race distance will be reduced from 15 to 10 laps, although a revised start time is still to be announced.

The length of the delay means the Moto2 Grand Prix (due to start at 1:15 pm) could also be revised. The MotoGP race is scheduled for 3:00 pm.

Rueda - who took his tenth win of the season last weekend at Phillip Island - qualified on the outside of the front row, with Dettwiler 21st.

