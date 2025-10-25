Jose Antonio Rueda “fine” but has “a lot of pain” after Malaysian Moto3 crash

Updates on the condition of newly crowned Moto3 World Champion Jose Antonio Rueda have emerged at the Malaysian MotoGP.

Rueda was involved in a sighting lap crash with CIP KTM rider Noah Dettwiler before the Moto3 race, which was delayed by almost one hour and eventually won by Honda Team Asia’s Taiyo Furusato.

Both Rueda and Dettwiler were airlifted to hospital after the incident. It was to give time for the medical helicopter to return to the circuit that the delay to the restart was as substantial as it turned out.

The only official information on the condition of either rider to come from MotoGP was communicated soon after the crash when they were described as “conscious”.

Spanish broadcaster DAZN, though, has now reported that Rueda – who was crowned Moto3 World Champion at the Indonesian Grand Prix and who will move up to Moto2 in 2026 with the same KTM Ajo team with which he’s triumphed in the lightweight class – is “fine, but in a lot of pain”.

🚨 Informa @izaskunruiz | @Amanda_Gala ha podido hablar con los integrantes del equipo que acompañan a José Antonio Rueda



Está bien, pero muy dolorido y las pruebas que le están haciendo están saliendo bien#MalaysianGP 🇲🇾 #MotoGP 🏁 pic.twitter.com/ZpNjZrw0Y8 — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) October 26, 2025

A post on X (formerly Twitter) from DAZN also includes the information that tests which have been carried out on Rueda after the crash have come back positively.

No update has been provided on Swiss rider Dettwiler, who missed the first three races of the season with injury and has not scored a point since he returned.

