Jose Antonio Rueda “fine” but has “a lot of pain” after Malaysian Moto3 crash

Updates on the condition of Jose Antonio Rueda have emerged at the Malaysian MotoGP.

Jose Antonio Rueda. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jose Antonio Rueda. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Updates on the condition of newly crowned Moto3 World Champion Jose Antonio Rueda have emerged at the Malaysian MotoGP.

Rueda was involved in a sighting lap crash with CIP KTM rider Noah Dettwiler before the Moto3 race, which was delayed by almost one hour and eventually won by Honda Team Asia’s Taiyo Furusato.

Both Rueda and Dettwiler were airlifted to hospital after the incident. It was to give time for the medical helicopter to return to the circuit that the delay to the restart was as substantial as it turned out.

The only official information on the condition of either rider to come from MotoGP was communicated soon after the crash when they were described as “conscious”.

Spanish broadcaster DAZN, though, has now reported that Rueda – who was crowned Moto3 World Champion at the Indonesian Grand Prix and who will move up to Moto2 in 2026 with the same KTM Ajo team with which he’s triumphed in the lightweight class – is “fine, but in a lot of pain”.

A post on X (formerly Twitter) from DAZN also includes the information that tests which have been carried out on Rueda after the crash have come back positively.

No update has been provided on Swiss rider Dettwiler, who missed the first three races of the season with injury and has not scored a point since he returned.

In this article

Peter McLaren

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Jose Antonio Rueda “fine” but has “a lot of pain” after Malaysian Moto3 crashMotoGP EditorTwitter, Instagram Lewis Larkam

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Jose Antonio Rueda “fine” but has “a lot of pain” after Malaysian Moto3 crashF1 EditorLinkedIn, Twitter Connor McDonagh

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Jose Antonio Rueda “fine” but has “a lot of pain” after Malaysian Moto3 crashF1 JournalistX Lewis Duncan
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 
Jose Antonio Rueda “fine” but has “a lot of pain” after Malaysian Moto3 crashJournalistX, LinkedIn Alex Whitworth

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Jose Antonio Rueda “fine” but has “a lot of pain” after Malaysian Moto3 crashJournalistX, LinkedIn Jordan MorelandJordan is Crash MotoGP's social media manager, podcaster and occasional writer. Jose Antonio Rueda “fine” but has “a lot of pain” after Malaysian Moto3 crashSocial Media ManagerTwitter, LinkedIn Derry Munikartono

Joining Crash.net in 2021 as an Editor for the Indonesian Edition, Derry oversees most of the Indonesian articles on the site.

Jose Antonio Rueda “fine” but has “a lot of pain” after Malaysian Moto3 crashIndonesian EditorTwitter, LinkedIn Rachit Thukral

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

Jose Antonio Rueda “fine” but has “a lot of pain” after Malaysian Moto3 crashJournalist

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP Results
Malaysia: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
20m ago
Alex Marquez wins, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP
2025 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang: Race reaction - LIVE UPDATES
27m ago
2025 Malaysian MotoGP
F1 News
Lando Norris takes cheeky swipe at big Ferrari problem
27m ago
Norris will start Sunday's race ahead of the two Ferraris
MotoGP News
The all-time MotoGP winners' list
27m ago
Marc Marquez, Valentino Rossi, 2018 Argentina MotoGP
MotoGP News
2025 Malaysian MotoGP: Alex Marquez dominates, Pecco Bagnaia retires
32m ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP

More News

MotoGP Results
2025 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Race Results
42m ago
Francesco Bagnaia leads, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
Moto3 Results
2025 Malaysian Moto3 - Race Results
1h ago
Taiyo Furusato, 2025, Moto3, Malaysian GP, Sepang
MotoGP News
Updated: Moto3 sighting lap collision delays Malaysian MotoGP schedule
4h ago
Medical helicopter at scene of Moto3 incident between Rueda, Dettwiler
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez fastest in Malaysian MotoGP warm-up, “most difficult tyre choice of season”
4h ago
Alex Marquez, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP warm-up
MotoGP Results
2025 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Warm-up Results
5h ago
Alex Marquez, Fermin Aldeguer, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP