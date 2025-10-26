2025 Malaysian MotoGP: Alex Marquez dominates, Pecco Bagnaia retires

Alex Marquez dominated a sweltering Malaysian Grand Prix

Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Gresini’s Alex Marquez dominated the 2025 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix for his third win of the season, as Pecco Bagnaia retired from a podium late on with a technical issue.

Securing runner-up spot in the championship on Saturday in the sprint, the Gresini Ducati rider said he could contest the grand prix without any pressure.

He duly snatched the lead early on in the 20-lap race on Sunday afternoon at Sepang and cleared off into the distance to dominate by 2.676s.

He gets his third grand prix win of the season ahead of KTM’s Pedro Acosta, while Honda’s Joan Mir completed the podium.

Factory Ducati rider Pecco Bagnaia was on course to finish third, but retired on lap 18 of 20 due to a technical issue on his GP25.

Bagnaia seized the lead from pole at the start of the race ahead of Acosta and Alex Marquez.

Marquez took second from Acosta at Turn 4 on the opening lap to begin pressuring Bagnaia in the lead.

At the same place on lap two, Marquez made his move for the lead on Bagnaia.

Acosta then put Bagnaia under attack at Turn 4 on the third tour, though the Ducati rider retaliated with a bold response at the Turn 5 left-hander.

This squabble allowed Marquez to build a lead of almost a second, though that gap wouldn’t grow for a while.

With all riders on the soft rear, managing rubber was crucial to success on Sunday afternoon.

Marquez began to break away around lap 13, as he moved 1.5s clear of the chasing pack, while Bagnaia came under serious pressure from Acosta.

Acosta overtook Bagnaia at Turn 11 on that tour to move into second, with Bagnaia quickly fading away.

Marquez continued to extend his advantage at the front, with the Gresini rider 2.676s up the road at the chequered flag.

Acosta was comfortable in second, with his position secured on lap 18 when Bagnaia pulled up with a technical issue.

This promoted Honda’s Mir up to third, after he’d worked his way to fourth from seventh on the grid in the early stages of the race.

Franco Morbidelli was fourth on the VR46 Ducati ahead of Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo, while Fabio Di Giannantonio was sixth on the sister VR46 Ducati.

Enea Bastianini came from 19th on the grid to seventh on the Tech3 KTM, with Luca Marini (Honda), Brad Binder (KTM) and Ai Ogura (Trackhouse) rounding out the top 10.

Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi made little inroads from 14th on the grid, with the Italian 11th at the chequered flag ahead of LCR’s Johann Zarco, Yamaha’s Alex Rins, Pramac’s Jack Miller and LCR’s Somkiat Chantra.

Augusto Fernandez was second-to-last in 18th on the Yamaha V4, 47.060s off the lead.

Pramac’s Miguel Oliveira finished last after a late crash, while Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer, Trackhouse’s Raul Fernandez and Tech3’s Pol Espargaro all fell out of the grand prix.

Full 2025 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix results

Peter McLaren

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

2025 Malaysian MotoGP: Alex Marquez dominates, Pecco Bagnaia retiresMotoGP EditorTwitter, Instagram Lewis Larkam

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

2025 Malaysian MotoGP: Alex Marquez dominates, Pecco Bagnaia retiresF1 EditorLinkedIn, Twitter Connor McDonagh

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

2025 Malaysian MotoGP: Alex Marquez dominates, Pecco Bagnaia retiresF1 JournalistX Lewis Duncan
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 
2025 Malaysian MotoGP: Alex Marquez dominates, Pecco Bagnaia retiresJournalistX, LinkedIn Alex Whitworth

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

2025 Malaysian MotoGP: Alex Marquez dominates, Pecco Bagnaia retiresJournalistX, LinkedIn Jordan MorelandJordan is Crash MotoGP's social media manager, podcaster and occasional writer. 2025 Malaysian MotoGP: Alex Marquez dominates, Pecco Bagnaia retiresSocial Media ManagerTwitter, LinkedIn Derry Munikartono

Joining Crash.net in 2021 as an Editor for the Indonesian Edition, Derry oversees most of the Indonesian articles on the site.

2025 Malaysian MotoGP: Alex Marquez dominates, Pecco Bagnaia retiresIndonesian EditorTwitter, LinkedIn Rachit Thukral

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

2025 Malaysian MotoGP: Alex Marquez dominates, Pecco Bagnaia retiresJournalist

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP Results
Malaysia: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
20m ago
Alex Marquez wins, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP
2025 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang: Race reaction - LIVE UPDATES
27m ago
2025 Malaysian MotoGP
F1 News
Lando Norris takes cheeky swipe at big Ferrari problem
27m ago
Norris will start Sunday's race ahead of the two Ferraris
MotoGP News
The all-time MotoGP winners' list
27m ago
Marc Marquez, Valentino Rossi, 2018 Argentina MotoGP
MotoGP News
2025 Malaysian MotoGP: Alex Marquez dominates, Pecco Bagnaia retires
32m ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP

More News

MotoGP Results
2025 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Race Results
42m ago
Francesco Bagnaia leads, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
Moto3 Results
2025 Malaysian Moto3 - Race Results
1h ago
Taiyo Furusato, 2025, Moto3, Malaysian GP, Sepang
MotoGP News
Updated: Moto3 sighting lap collision delays Malaysian MotoGP schedule
4h ago
Medical helicopter at scene of Moto3 incident between Rueda, Dettwiler
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez fastest in Malaysian MotoGP warm-up, “most difficult tyre choice of season”
4h ago
Alex Marquez, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP warm-up
MotoGP Results
2025 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Warm-up Results
5h ago
Alex Marquez, Fermin Aldeguer, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP