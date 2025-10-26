Malaysia: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Malaysian Grand Prix at Sepang, round 20 of 22.
After wrapping up the 2025 title runner-up position - behind absent brother Marc Marquez - on Saturday at Sepang, Alex Marquez took victory in the Malaysian MotoGP.
But there was drama behind when Francesco Bagnaia retired from third late in the race, putting Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi back up to third in the world championship - despite a disappointing weekend.
Bezzecchi is now five points clear of Bagnaia with two rounds to go, but KTM's Pedro Acosta is also a threat after an excellent runner-up finish on Sunday.
Acosta is 26 points behind Bagnaia, with a maximum of 74 points up for grabs.
Meanwhile, Franco Morbidelli grabbed the advantage back over VR46 team-mate Fabio di Giannantonio for sixth.
Malaysia: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|545
|2
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|413
|(-132)
|3
|^1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|291
|(-254)
|4
|˅1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|286
|(-259)
|5
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|260
|(-285)
|6
|^1
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|227
|(-318)
|7
|˅1
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|226
|(-319)
|8
|=
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|186
|(-359)
|9
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|182
|(-363)
|10
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|146
|(-399)
|11
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|134
|(-411)
|12
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|133
|(-412)
|13
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|128
|(-417)
|14
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|106
|(-439)
|15
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|93
|(-452)
|16
|=
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|79
|(-466)
|17
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|72
|(-473)
|18
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|68
|(-477)
|19
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|63
|(-482)
|20
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|36
|(-509)
|21
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|34
|(-511)
|22
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|23
|(-522)
|23
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)
|10
|(-535)
|24
|=
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|8
|(-537)
|25
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4)
|8
|(-537)
|26
|=
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|7
|(-538)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie