Malaysia: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

Alex Marquez wins, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
Alex Marquez wins, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP

After wrapping up the 2025 title runner-up position - behind absent brother Marc Marquez - on Saturday at Sepang, Alex Marquez took victory in the Malaysian MotoGP.

But there was drama behind when Francesco Bagnaia retired from third late in the race, putting Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi back up to third in the world championship - despite a disappointing weekend.

Bezzecchi is now five points clear of Bagnaia with two rounds to go, but KTM's Pedro Acosta is also a threat after an excellent runner-up finish on Sunday.

Acosta is 26 points behind Bagnaia, with a maximum of 74 points up for grabs.

Meanwhile, Franco Morbidelli grabbed the advantage back over VR46 team-mate Fabio di Giannantonio for sixth.

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)545 
2=Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)413(-132)
3^1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)291(-254)
4˅1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)286(-259)
5=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)260(-285)
6^1Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)227(-318)
7˅1Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)226(-319)
8=Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*186(-359)
9=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)182(-363)
10=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)146(-399)
11=Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)134(-411)
12=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)133(-412)
13=Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)128(-417)
14=Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)106(-439)
15=Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)93(-452)
16=Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*79(-466)
17=Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)72(-473)
18=Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)68(-477)
19=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)63(-482)
20=Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)36(-509)
21=Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)34(-511)
22=Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)23(-522)
23=Takaaki NakagamiJPNIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)10(-535)
24=Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)8(-537)
25=Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4)8(-537)
26=Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*7(-538)

 

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

Jordan is Crash MotoGP's social media manager, podcaster and occasional writer.

