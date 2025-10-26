After wrapping up the 2025 title runner-up position - behind absent brother Marc Marquez - on Saturday at Sepang, Alex Marquez took victory in the Malaysian MotoGP.

But there was drama behind when Francesco Bagnaia retired from third late in the race, putting Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi back up to third in the world championship - despite a disappointing weekend.

Bezzecchi is now five points clear of Bagnaia with two rounds to go, but KTM's Pedro Acosta is also a threat after an excellent runner-up finish on Sunday.

Acosta is 26 points behind Bagnaia, with a maximum of 74 points up for grabs.

Meanwhile, Franco Morbidelli grabbed the advantage back over VR46 team-mate Fabio di Giannantonio for sixth.

Malaysia: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 545 2 = Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) 413 (-132) 3 ^1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 291 (-254) 4 ˅1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 286 (-259) 5 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 260 (-285) 6 ^1 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) 227 (-318) 7 ˅1 Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 226 (-319) 8 = Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* 186 (-359) 9 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 182 (-363) 10 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) 146 (-399) 11 = Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 134 (-411) 12 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 133 (-412) 13 = Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 128 (-417) 14 = Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 106 (-439) 15 = Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 93 (-452) 16 = Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* 79 (-466) 17 = Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 72 (-473) 18 = Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 68 (-477) 19 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 63 (-482) 20 = Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 36 (-509) 21 = Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 34 (-511) 22 = Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 23 (-522) 23 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V) 10 (-535) 24 = Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) 8 (-537) 25 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4) 8 (-537) 26 = Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* 7 (-538)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie



