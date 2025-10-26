Alex Marquez reveals cocky “mistake” he made at the Malaysian MotoGP

Alex Marquez admits he “made a mistake” by “expecting things to be too easy” coming into a MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix he eventually won.

The Gresini rider was fast at Sepang in pre-season testing in February, and came into this weekend’s 20th round of the campaign as a favourite to challenge for victory.

Alex Marquez admits he expected the same thing, but was caught out by a tricky Friday in which he crashed twice, while the pressure of securing second in the standings conditioned his sprint performance.

Free of that on Sunday, he dominated the Malaysian Grand Prix by over two seconds to score his third win of the season.

“It’s true that I made a mistake this weekend, expecting things to be too easy,” he said.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Later on, when you start the weekend with a crash in FP1, again a crash in Practice, and then we passed into Q2 in P9 and a little bit on the limit.

“It was quite complicated. The conditions and the feeling with the bike changed quite a lot compared to February here.

“The tarmac, the conditions from the track, were really different. So, step by step, we turned things around in quite a good way.

“Yesterday I didn’t ride freely on the bike. I was thinking too much about closing second in the championship and not attacking Pecco [Bagnaia] in the moment that I should have done it.

“Today, the plan was clear. We improved the feeling a bit on the warm-up, and later on I was clever on the plan to attack Pedro [Acosta] in the first lap, Pecco in the second one, and then just manage the tyre to the end of the race. It was a perfect race.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Alex Marquez “first of the losers”, but it’s “special”

The Gresini rider’s runner-up spot in the standings completes a historic year for the Marquez family, as Marc and Alex become the first brothers to finish 1-2 in the championship.

He equates this achievement to his titles in Moto3 and Moto2 for the fact that he was “almost at home” for the 2023 season before an opportunity to join Gresini from LCR Honda came along.

“It’s similar, because it’s a second place, but it’s not a normal one for me,” he said.

“My way in MotoGP was not easy from the beginning. I started in 2020 in a really good way with two podiums as a rookie at Repsol Honda.

“But moving to LCR, I suffered there for two years. I was nearly at home in ’23.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Just a piece of luck or something like that, I had an opportunity at Gresini.

“So, for that reason, it’s really special. I’m second, I’m the first of the losers.

“But the winner is my brother, so it’s a different feeling. So, it was a perfect thing. It is special from where we are coming. So, for that reason, it’s a really good second place.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT