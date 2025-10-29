Indonesian Young Star Veda Ega Pratama Step-Up to Moto3 in 2026

Indonesian rider Veda Ega Pratama would make a jump to Moto3 in 2026 season.

After finishing second to Brian Uriarte in Red Bull Rookies Cup this season, Veda Ega Pratama - who will turn 17 this November - will be eligible to compete in Grand Prix without the 18-year-old age limit next year.

It was almost a formality to finalize the future of Veda, who has been supported by Astra Honda Racing Team rider programme back in Indonesia. Sky Sport Italy has now reported that the young Indonesian will make the step up to Moto3 with Honda Team Asia next year.

Veda would be joined by his championship rival, Brian Uriarte, who will make a first full campaign next year in Moto3 year with Red Bull KTM Ajo (after spending the last part of 2025 replacing the injured David Munoz at the Dynavolt Intact GP team) as well as third place Hakim Danish, who also announced his venture next year with the MSi Moto3 team.

Taiyo Furosato to Moto2?

Veda's promotion rumour is inline with the future of Japanese rider Taiyo Furostato. After his first career Moto3 victory at Sepang, Furosato's promotion to Moto2 with Honda Team Asia will be as good as done.

No official statement has been released, but negotiations are now complete, Sky Sport Italy reports: Furusato will race in Moto2 with Honda Team Asia, and Pratama will be drafted as his replacement in Moto3.

The future of other Honda Team Asia riders, Tatchakorn Buasri in Moto3 and Mario Suryo Aji in Moto2, is less clear. But, Aji seems likely to stay put with the team, reuniting again with Furosato Next year after the two shared the Honda Team Asia Moto3 box together in 2022 and 2023.

Derry Munikartono
Indonesian Editor

Joining Crash.net in 2021 as an Editor for the Indonesian Edition, Derry oversees most of the Indonesian articles on the site.

