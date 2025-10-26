The CIP KTM team has issued an update on the condition of its rider Noah Dettwiler.

The 20-year-old Swiss rider was involved in a crash with Jose Antonio Rueda on the sighting lap ahead of the Moto3 race at the Malaysian MotoGP.

Both riders were airlifted to hospital and the race start was delayed by more than one hour.

At hospital, Rueda – who rode into the back of Dettwiler, who was riding slowly on the exit of turn three, in the incident – was diagnosed with a concussion and a right hand fracture.

An update from the CIP Green Power team does not detail Dettwiler’s condition, but says he will need “multiple surgeries”.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“This morning, during the sighting lap at Sepang, our rider Noah Dettwiler was involved in a serious accident,” CIP’s statement, posted to Instagram on Sunday (26 October) reads.

“He was taken to the hospital in Kuala Lumpur and will need to undergo multiple surgeries.

“He is in good hands, and we kindly ask you to respect his privacy. We will not be sharing further details at this time.

“Noah is a true fighter, and the entire CIP Green Power team is right behind him. We will keep you updated as soon as possible.”

While the CIP statement does not disclose details of Dettwiler’s condition, Swiss news publication Blick reports that it has been told by Dettwiler’s father that the 20-year-old rider suffered multiple cardiac arrests after his crash. Additionally, he has injured his spleen and lungs and lost a substantial amount of blood, as well as an open fracture in one of his legs.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT