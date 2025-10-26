2025 Malaysian Moto3 - Race Results

Race results from the 2025 Malaysian Moto3 Grand Prix, which saw Taiyo Furusato pick up his first win in the delayed and shortened race.

Taiyo Furusato, 2025, Moto3, Malaysian GP, Sepang
Taiyo Furusato, 2025, Moto3, Malaysian GP, Sepang
The Moto3 Malaysian Grand Prix, round twenty of the championship had a delayed start after a red flag on the sighting lap - a huge crash after new champion Jose Antonio Rueda rode into the back of Noah Dettwiler, with medical attention needed on track after the incident. 

Race direction quickly reported both riders as ‘conscious’. They were taken to the local hospital by helicopter, with a further wait needed for the helicopters to return to the track.

Following a quick start procedure, starting from pole, David Almansa was quickly passed by Taiyo Furusato at turn one, from second in the grid after the duo were the only riders able to improve on a last fast lap in qualifying.

Once ahead the Honda Team Asia rider was able to pull away as the riders behind scrapped, with Furusato - who was second in Malaysia last season - keeping his head over the shortened ten laps to go one better and lead over the line for his first ever Moto3 win, by a margin of 2.259s, all the more impressive given the circumstances and completing a huge Sepang turnaround after starting the weekend outside the top twenty.

Given the circumstances the podium celebrations were understandably muted, with the champagne corked. Hiroshi Aoyama was emotional picking up the team trophy for the win, the first Honda Team Asia success since Kaito Toba won the Qatar opener in Moto3 back in 2019.

After all the scrapping behind it was Angel Piqueras who crossed the line second - Adrian Fernandez had one final lunge at the Frinsa - MT Helmets - MSI rider at turn nine, but went on too hot and ran wide, allowing Piqueras back under on the KTM and leaving the Leopard rider to complete the podium in third.

David Almansa had looked a certain faller in the race, taking him from the battle from the podium, but making an incredible save to stay in the race finishing fourth behind his teammate - the battling between the duo when ahead aiding Furusato to his lead.

A late push saw Ryusei Yamanaka climb to fifth on the second MT Helmets bike, taking advantage with some smooth riding as a series of rash moves happened all around the Japanese rider.

After fading at the start Alvaro Carpe also pushed forward on the last lap, for sixth in the same group, top rookie and the sole remaining Red Bull KTM entry.

Maximo Quiles was the original huge save earlier in the race, with turn nine seeing him off the bike with his leg flailing in the air as Guido Pini ride underneath, his fellow rookie seemed to, almost impossibly pull his bike back up to avoid the Italian riding under, ending up upright and able to continue the race.

There was further drama for the Aspar rider, with him forcing the then fourth placed Brian Uriarte wide, finishing where he started at the chequered flag, in seventh, after riding as high as second.

Scott Ogden was eyeing up fourth in the pack, but had to settle for eighth on the frantic final lap for CIP Green Power, his second best result of the season, but arguably his strongest race performance in a tough season.
Uriarte, in just his second race in Moto3, replacing the injured David Munoz at Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP, had gone straight to Q2 and qualified fifth, but was handed a grid penalty of nine places for his actions in qualifying, as high as fourth he was ninth after the last lap tussle with Quiles.

Valentin Perrone completed the top ten for Red Bull KTM Tech3.

2025 Malaysian Moto3 - Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)22m 03.888s
2Angel PiquerasSPAFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+2.259s
3Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+2.625s
4David AlmansaSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+4.167s
5Ryusei YamanakaJPNFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+4.338s
6Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+4.429s
7Maximo QuliesSPAPower Electronics Aspar Team (KTM)+4.496s
8Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+4.678s
9Brian UriarteSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+4.729s
10Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+6.309s
11Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+6.633s
12Joel KelsoAUSLEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+6.960s
13Marco MorelliARGGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+8.065s
14Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+8.238s
15Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+11.612s
16Guido PiniITALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+11.807s
17Joel EstebanSPAPower Electronics Aspar Team (KTM)+19.512s
18Riccardo RossiITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+19.592s
19Ruche MoodleyRSADENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+19.890s
20Matteo BertelleITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+19.891s
21Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+20.048s
22Stefano NepaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+20.262s
23Hakim DanishMALAeon Credit SIC Racing MSIDNF
24Cormac BuchananNZLDENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)DNF
25Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)DNS
26Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)DNS
27Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)DNS

Luca Lunetta was in the same second group on track, finishing close behind in eleventh at an emotional track for the SIC58 Squadra Corse team.

Joel Kelso was the only rider not to have a soft tyre left in his allocation, the preferred choice for the shorter distance, and suffered - placing twelfth for LevelUP - MTA.

There was a small gap before 13th placed Marco Morelli crossed the line in 13th for MLav Racing ahead of Nicola Carraro in 14th for the Snipers team.

Eddie O’Shea claimed the final point from Pini, who remounted after a crash at turn fifteen whie fighting at the front at the end of the penultimate lap, 16th at the chequered flag on the second Dynavolt bike.

Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

Joel Esteban was the rider in again for Dennis Foggia at Aspar, finishing 17th.

Cormac Buchanan was the only faller , off at turn four where he had crashed several times over the weekend on lap four.

Red Bull Rookies Cup and Junior GP rider Hakim Danish, like Uriarte, has been handed a chance to show his talents in Moto3, his presence thanks to a wildcard with Aeon Credit SIC Racing MSI.

The home rider was in the lead group when he experienced a bike failure, but still received a round of applause as he walked the track after the race from the home fans.

Jacob Roulstone fractured his hand when he fell on Friday, so was absent from the Malaysian race.



Championship Standings

With the Moto3 crown already decided, the second title of the year was also settled in Sepang, as the race saw Maximo Quiles officially claim rookie of the year.

