Alex Marquez and Fermin Aldeguer form a Gresini Ducati one-two during morning warm-up for the 2025 Malaysian MotoGP.

Alex (runner-up to Francesco Bagnaia in the Sprint) and Aldeguer (who lost third due to a tyre pressure penalty) were both riding in a special dark blue Gresini livery after finishing title runner-up and rookie of the year, respectively.

Pole qualifier and Sprint winner Bagnaia completed a top three covered by just 0.117s

Medium tyres made an appearance in warm-up, as riders tried to decide if it’s worth stepping up from the softs in the grand prix.

“Simulations confirm that the soft rear tyre is capable of completing the 20-lap race, provided there is good management and proper electronic settings,” Michelin said of Sunday’s tyre choice.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Alex Marquez was on soft rubber front and rear for warm-up. Aldeguer and Bagnaia used a medium front/soft rear combination. VR46's Franco Morbidelli was fourth with medium/medium, followed by the KTMs of Enea Bastianini and Pol Espargaro on softs.

The 20-lap Malaysian MotoGP race starts at 3pm local time.

Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) 1'58.979s 3/5 332k 2 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.097s 5/5 332k 3 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.114s 4/5 333k 4 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.332s 3/5 336k 5 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.381s 3/5 339k 6 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.481s 3/5 327k 7 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +0.522s 4/5 328k 8 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.607s 4/5 333k 9 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.662s 3/5 338k 10 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.667s 4/5 333k 11 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +0.730s 4/5 334k 12 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.762s 2/5 339k 13 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.805s 4/5 330k 14 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.824s 5/5 334k 15 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.005s 5/5 326k 16 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.018s 3/5 339k 17 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +1.461s 4/5 334k 18 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.516s 3/5 334k 19 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.769s 4/5 330k 20 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Test Rider (GP25) +1.871s 2/5 331k 21 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +2.016s 4/5 330k 22 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4) +3.062s 3/5 324k 23 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) +3.385s 3/5 329k

* Rookie

Official Sepang MotoGP Records:

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 56.337s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 58.979s (2023)

MotoGP arrived at Sepang in Malaysia fresh from an Aprilia double at Phillip Island - courtesy of Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez - but with Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin and Maverick Vinales still sidelined by injury.

Marc Marquez is again being replaced by Ducati test rider Michele Pirro, Martin by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori and Vinales by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro.

Meanwhile, Augusto Fernandez is back this weekend to give the new Yamaha V4 its second wild-card appearance of the year, after a 14th place at Misano in mid-September.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT