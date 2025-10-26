2025 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from the 2025 Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang, round 20 of 22.
Alex Marquez and Fermin Aldeguer form a Gresini Ducati one-two during morning warm-up for the 2025 Malaysian MotoGP.
Alex (runner-up to Francesco Bagnaia in the Sprint) and Aldeguer (who lost third due to a tyre pressure penalty) were both riding in a special dark blue Gresini livery after finishing title runner-up and rookie of the year, respectively.
Pole qualifier and Sprint winner Bagnaia completed a top three covered by just 0.117s
Medium tyres made an appearance in warm-up, as riders tried to decide if it’s worth stepping up from the softs in the grand prix.
“Simulations confirm that the soft rear tyre is capable of completing the 20-lap race, provided there is good management and proper electronic settings,” Michelin said of Sunday’s tyre choice.
Alex Marquez was on soft rubber front and rear for warm-up. Aldeguer and Bagnaia used a medium front/soft rear combination. VR46's Franco Morbidelli was fourth with medium/medium, followed by the KTMs of Enea Bastianini and Pol Espargaro on softs.
The 20-lap Malaysian MotoGP race starts at 3pm local time.
Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Warm-up Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|1'58.979s
|3/5
|332k
|2
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+0.097s
|5/5
|332k
|3
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.114s
|4/5
|333k
|4
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+0.332s
|3/5
|336k
|5
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.381s
|3/5
|339k
|6
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.481s
|3/5
|327k
|7
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+0.522s
|4/5
|328k
|8
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.607s
|4/5
|333k
|9
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.662s
|3/5
|338k
|10
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.667s
|4/5
|333k
|11
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+0.730s
|4/5
|334k
|12
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.762s
|2/5
|339k
|13
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.805s
|4/5
|330k
|14
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.824s
|5/5
|334k
|15
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.005s
|5/5
|326k
|16
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.018s
|3/5
|339k
|17
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+1.461s
|4/5
|334k
|18
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.516s
|3/5
|334k
|19
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.769s
|4/5
|330k
|20
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Ducati Test Rider (GP25)
|+1.871s
|2/5
|331k
|21
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+2.016s
|4/5
|330k
|22
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4)
|+3.062s
|3/5
|324k
|23
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|+3.385s
|3/5
|329k
* Rookie
Official Sepang MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 56.337s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 58.979s (2023)
MotoGP arrived at Sepang in Malaysia fresh from an Aprilia double at Phillip Island - courtesy of Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez - but with Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin and Maverick Vinales still sidelined by injury.
Marc Marquez is again being replaced by Ducati test rider Michele Pirro, Martin by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori and Vinales by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro.
Meanwhile, Augusto Fernandez is back this weekend to give the new Yamaha V4 its second wild-card appearance of the year, after a 14th place at Misano in mid-September.