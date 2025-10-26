2025 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Warm-up Results

Warm-up results from the 2025 Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang, round 20 of 22.

Alex Marquez, Fermin Aldeguer, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
Alex Marquez, Fermin Aldeguer, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP

Alex Marquez and Fermin Aldeguer form a Gresini Ducati one-two during morning warm-up for the 2025 Malaysian MotoGP.

Alex (runner-up to Francesco Bagnaia in the Sprint) and Aldeguer (who lost third due to a tyre pressure penalty) were both riding in a special dark blue Gresini livery after finishing title runner-up and rookie of the year, respectively.

Pole qualifier and Sprint winner Bagnaia completed a top three covered by just 0.117s

Medium tyres made an appearance in warm-up, as riders tried to decide if it’s worth stepping up from the softs in the grand prix.

“Simulations confirm that the soft rear tyre is capable of completing the 20-lap race, provided there is good management and proper electronic settings,” Michelin said of Sunday’s tyre choice.

Alex Marquez was on soft rubber front and rear for warm-up. Aldeguer and Bagnaia used a medium front/soft rear combination. VR46's Franco Morbidelli was fourth with medium/medium, followed by the KTMs of Enea Bastianini and Pol Espargaro on softs.

The 20-lap Malaysian MotoGP race starts at 3pm local time.

Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Warm-up Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)1'58.979s3/5332k
2Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.097s5/5332k
3Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.114s4/5333k
4Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.332s3/5336k
5Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.381s3/5339k
6Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.481s3/5327k
7Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+0.522s4/5328k
8Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.607s4/5333k
9Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.662s3/5338k
10Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.667s4/5333k
11Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+0.730s4/5334k
12Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.762s2/5339k
13Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.805s4/5330k
14Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.824s5/5334k
15Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.005s5/5326k
16Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.018s3/5339k
17Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+1.461s4/5334k
18Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.516s3/5334k
19Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.769s4/5330k
20Michele PirroITADucati Test Rider (GP25)+1.871s2/5331k
21Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+2.016s4/5330k
22Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4)+3.062s3/5324k
23Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)+3.385s3/5329k

* Rookie

Official Sepang MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 56.337s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 58.979s (2023)

MotoGP arrived at Sepang in Malaysia fresh from an Aprilia double at Phillip Island - courtesy of Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez - but with Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin and Maverick Vinales still sidelined by injury.

Marc Marquez is again being replaced by Ducati test rider Michele Pirro, Martin by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori and Vinales by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro.

Meanwhile, Augusto Fernandez is back this weekend to give the new Yamaha V4 its second wild-card appearance of the year, after a 14th place at Misano in mid-September.

