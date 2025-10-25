2025 Malaysian Moto3 - Qualifying Results

Qualifying results from the 2025 Moto3 Malaysian Grand Prix (Round 20) where a well timed run took David Almansa to pole position.

Moto3 qualifying for the Malaysian Grand Prix,  saw only two rider in with a late shout for pole position with David Almansa collecting his second pole position in Sepang.

Eighth and ninth at the chequered flag, the only riders on a live lap were Taiyo Furusato and Almansa, using the Japanese rider ahead as a marker.

With no slipstream, both improved with the Honda Team Asia rider first to the flag with the best time, only to be surpassed by Almansa seconds later for Leopard Honda, ahead by 0.094s.

2025 champion and Australian race winner Jose Antonio Rueda was fastest on Friday and got in an early lap which had seen the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider lead the session, before again being stalked by riders looking for a slipstream. That effort from the #99 held on for a front row start.

Guido Pini was top rookie for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP - and the rider moving on best after coming up through Q1, but was under investigation at the end of the session, along with the other riders in front of Joel Kelso, including Uriarte and Maximo Quiles, who had nowhere to go when the Australian had his best effort halted, waving his hand in frustration at the slowing riders ahead.

One of those was Brian Uriarte, who had impressed by going directly to Q2 after placing third on Friday in just his second race weekend, back again to replace David Munoz at Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP.

Qualifying saw a crash for the newcomer, who rallied for fifth.

Alvaro Carpe was sixth on the second Red Bull KTM Ajo bike after shadowing his teammate, with Valentin Perrone improving to seventh after graduating from Q1, making up for a slow start on the Red Bull KTM Tech3 bike.

Quiles was only 15th fastest on Friday, but was spared a Q1 visit after the withdrawal of Jacob Roulstone, pushed up a place and into Q2. The rookie tucked in behind Rueda on track to finish eighth.

Angel Piqueras saw his progress halted by a fall, on his way to ninth for Frinsa - MT Helmets - MSI.

Kelso completed the top ten for LevelUP - MTA.

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1David AlmansaSPALeopard Racing (Honda)2m 09.846s
2Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+0.094s
3Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.230s
4Guido PiniITALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.308s
5Brian UriarteSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.393s
6Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.450s
7Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.451s
8Maximo QuliesSPAPower Electronics Aspar Team (KTM)+0.505s
9Angel PiquerasSPAFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.581s
10Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.835s
11Joel KelsoAUSLEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.845s
12Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.871s
13Ryusei YamanakaJPNFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.251s
14Hakim DanishMALAeon Credit SIC Racing MSI+1.641s
15Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+1.693s
16Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+1.744s
17Ruche MoodleyRSADENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+1.954s
18Matteo BertelleITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+3.810s
Q1
19Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)2m 11.901s
20Marco MorelliARGGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)2m 11.920s
21Joel EstebanSPAPower Electronics Aspar Team (KTM)2m 12.027s
22Riccardo RossiITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)2m 12.099s
23Stefano NepaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)2m 12.365s
24Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)2m 12.586s
25Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)2m 18.742s
26Cormac BuchananNZLDENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)No Time
27Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)DNS


After topping Q1 and the earlier FP2 session Ryusei Yamanaka went on to place 13th, ahead of the additional wildcard for the weekend, with Hakim Danish handed a debut Moto3 start at home with Aeon Credit SIC Racing MSI.

The teenager, like winner/leader in the junior ranks Uriarte, has been a Junior GP and Red Bull Rookies Cup racer this year, and used his experience at Sepang to also book a Q2 slot, on his way to 14th.

Scott Ogden was the top Brit in 15th for CIP Green Power, just ahead of MLav rider Eddie O’Shea, who made it straight to Q2 for the first time, in 16th on the grid.

A late pit exit saw Matteo Bertelle have no time for much of the second qualifying session, with a late crash seeing him 18th and last in Q2.

Q1 - Yamanaka eases through from garage

Yamanaka went out solo and set about his business, with his tactics seeing him top Q1 as the riders behind played catch-up, allowing the MT Helmets rider to be held back by his team in the pits, looking assured of progress as the pack spent their time pulling out of laps and hoping to find a tow.

Pini came closest on his Dynavolt bike to also progress, along with fellow rookie Perrone and Ruche Moodley(17th) for the BOE team.

Nicola Carraro just missed out in fifth, for 19th on the grid on the Snipers bike.

Joel Esteban, replacing Dennis Foggia again in Sepang for Aspar, finished the session seventh for a 21st place start.

Noah Dettwiler had bike issues, leaving him eleventh (25th). Cormac Buchanan fell at turn four so did not set a time.

Roulstone has been ruled out for the remainder of the Malaysian Moto3 weekend, after fracturing his left hand in his Practice fall.

