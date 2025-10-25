2025 Malaysian Moto3 - Qualifying Results

Moto3 qualifying for the Malaysian Grand Prix, saw only two rider in with a late shout for pole position with David Almansa collecting his second pole position in Sepang.

Eighth and ninth at the chequered flag, the only riders on a live lap were Taiyo Furusato and Almansa, using the Japanese rider ahead as a marker.

With no slipstream, both improved with the Honda Team Asia rider first to the flag with the best time, only to be surpassed by Almansa seconds later for Leopard Honda, ahead by 0.094s.

2025 champion and Australian race winner Jose Antonio Rueda was fastest on Friday and got in an early lap which had seen the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider lead the session, before again being stalked by riders looking for a slipstream. That effort from the #99 held on for a front row start.

Guido Pini was top rookie for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP - and the rider moving on best after coming up through Q1, but was under investigation at the end of the session, along with the other riders in front of Joel Kelso, including Uriarte and Maximo Quiles, who had nowhere to go when the Australian had his best effort halted, waving his hand in frustration at the slowing riders ahead.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

One of those was Brian Uriarte, who had impressed by going directly to Q2 after placing third on Friday in just his second race weekend, back again to replace David Munoz at Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP.

Qualifying saw a crash for the newcomer, who rallied for fifth.

Alvaro Carpe was sixth on the second Red Bull KTM Ajo bike after shadowing his teammate, with Valentin Perrone improving to seventh after graduating from Q1, making up for a slow start on the Red Bull KTM Tech3 bike.

Quiles was only 15th fastest on Friday, but was spared a Q1 visit after the withdrawal of Jacob Roulstone, pushed up a place and into Q2. The rookie tucked in behind Rueda on track to finish eighth.

Angel Piqueras saw his progress halted by a fall, on his way to ninth for Frinsa - MT Helmets - MSI.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Kelso completed the top ten for LevelUP - MTA.

2025 Malaysian Moto3 - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 David Almansa SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) 2m 09.846s 2 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +0.094s 3 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.230s 4 Guido Pini ITA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.308s 5 Brian Uriarte SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.393s 6 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.450s 7 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.451s 8 Maximo Qulies SPA Power Electronics Aspar Team (KTM) +0.505s 9 Angel Piqueras SPA FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.581s 10 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +0.835s 11 Joel Kelso AUS LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.845s 12 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.871s 13 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +1.251s 14 Hakim Danish MAL Aeon Credit SIC Racing MSI +1.641s 15 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +1.693s 16 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +1.744s 17 Ruche Moodley RSA DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +1.954s 18 Matteo Bertelle ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +3.810s Q1 19 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 2m 11.901s 20 Marco Morelli ARG GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) 2m 11.920s 21 Joel Esteban SPA Power Electronics Aspar Team (KTM) 2m 12.027s 22 Riccardo Rossi ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 2m 12.099s 23 Stefano Nepa ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 2m 12.365s 24 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) 2m 12.586s 25 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) 2m 18.742s 26 Cormac Buchanan NZL DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) No Time 27 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) DNS



After topping Q1 and the earlier FP2 session Ryusei Yamanaka went on to place 13th, ahead of the additional wildcard for the weekend, with Hakim Danish handed a debut Moto3 start at home with Aeon Credit SIC Racing MSI.

The teenager, like winner/leader in the junior ranks Uriarte, has been a Junior GP and Red Bull Rookies Cup racer this year, and used his experience at Sepang to also book a Q2 slot, on his way to 14th.

Scott Ogden was the top Brit in 15th for CIP Green Power, just ahead of MLav rider Eddie O’Shea, who made it straight to Q2 for the first time, in 16th on the grid.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

A late pit exit saw Matteo Bertelle have no time for much of the second qualifying session, with a late crash seeing him 18th and last in Q2.

Q1 - Yamanaka eases through from garage

Yamanaka went out solo and set about his business, with his tactics seeing him top Q1 as the riders behind played catch-up, allowing the MT Helmets rider to be held back by his team in the pits, looking assured of progress as the pack spent their time pulling out of laps and hoping to find a tow.

Pini came closest on his Dynavolt bike to also progress, along with fellow rookie Perrone and Ruche Moodley(17th) for the BOE team.

Nicola Carraro just missed out in fifth, for 19th on the grid on the Snipers bike.

Joel Esteban, replacing Dennis Foggia again in Sepang for Aspar, finished the session seventh for a 21st place start.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Noah Dettwiler had bike issues, leaving him eleventh (25th). Cormac Buchanan fell at turn four so did not set a time.

Roulstone has been ruled out for the remainder of the Malaysian Moto3 weekend, after fracturing his left hand in his Practice fall.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT