2025 Malaysian Moto3 - Friday Practice Results

Friday Practice results from the Moto3 2025 Malaysian Grand Prix (Round 20), where Jose Antonio Rueda finished fastest on Friday.

Jose Antonio Rueda, Moto3, 2025
© Gold & Goose

Friday at the Malaysian Moto3 Grand Prix weekend, round twenty of the championship, saw Jose Antonio Rueda quickest, despite leading a group or riders around, all looking for a tow, to move to Q2 with the top time in Sepang.


Practice was delayed for track contamination - with stewards cleaning oil from the track, with conditions already trickier than the morning session after a downpour during MotoGP’s track time.


Once on track, the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider was immediately fast, and the new champion had an answer every time he was challenged at the top of the timesheets, finishing with a best of 2m 11.152s.


Rookie teammate Alvaro Carpe took advantage in the group to slipstream to the second best effort behind, just 0.035s slower.

 

In just his second appearance in the class, replacement rider Brian Uriarte impressed, with his track position rowing him up to third for the Dynavolt team.

Session one leader Angel Piqueras was fourth for MT Helmets, ahead of the best placed Honda, with David Almansa in fifth for Leopard.

Taiyo Furusato was a steady sixth as his opening day performances continue to improve for Honda Team Asia, with seventh going to home podium finisher at the last round, Joel Kelso for LevelUp - MTA.

Jacob Roulstone fell at turn four but had done enough for eighth for Red Bull KTM Tech3.

Luca Lunetta was still improving at the chequered flag in ninth for SIC58 Squadra Corse, at an emotional round for the team, with Scott Ogden moving upward to a safer tenth for CIP Green Power as the session drew to a close.

 

2025 Malaysian Moto3 - Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)2m 11.152s
2Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.035s
3Brian UriarteSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.050s
4Angel PiquerasSPAFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.112s
5David AlmansaSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.121s
6Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+0.131s
7Joel KelsoAUSLEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.297s
8Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.360s
9Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.471s
10Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+0.512s
11Hakim DanishMALAeon Credit SIC Racing MSI+0.668s
12Matteo BertelleITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.678s
13Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+0.727s
14Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.733s
15Maximo QuliesSPAPower Electronics Aspar Team (KTM)+0.764s
16Guido PiniITALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.780s
17Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+0.783s
18Joel EstebanSPAPower Electronics Aspar Team (KTM)+0.882s
19Ryusei YamanakaJPNFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.966s
20Riccardo RossiITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+0.983s
21Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.161s
22Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+1.183s
23Marco MorelliARGGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+1.323s
24Cormac BuchananNZLDENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+1.389s
25Ruche MoodleyRSADENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+1.814s
26Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+2.012s
27Stefano NepaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+2.379s

Wildcard Hakim Danish was able to use his local knowledge and track time to power to eleventh, ahead of Matteo Bertelle on the second LevelUp bike.

Eddie O’Shea went directly to Q2 for the first time for the MLav Racing team, joined by Adrian Fernandez in the final progression slot on the second Leopard bike.

Maximo Quiles had opted to go out early and solo for his final run, a move which didn’t pay off for the Aspar man, leaving the teen rookie just out of luck in 15th ahead of Guido Pini, who had resumed his scrap with Carpe from FP1.

There were two fallers in the session, with Roulstone and teammate Valentin Perrone (22nd) both off at the same spot.


The earlier FP1 session saw Piqueras immediately fast, with Roulstone a close second and Kelso third.
Riccardo Rossi continued his upturn in from in fourth before dropping to 20th in the crucial Practice, ahead of Rueda.

Uriarte showed promise early in seventh, back in at Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP, for the injured David Munoz, while wildcard  Danish also impressed in eighth on his championship debut.


Carpe was the top rookie in FP1 in tenth.


Joel Esteban was 20th in FP1 and 18th in Practice as he continued at Aspar, sitting in for Dennis Foggia.   

2025 Malaysian Moto3 - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRider3sTeamTime
1Angel PiquerasSPAFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)2m 10 979s
2Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.052s
3Joel KelsoAUSLEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.106s
4Riccardo RossiITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+0.138s
5Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.175s
6David AlmansaSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.310s
7Brian UriarteSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.331s
8Hakim DanishMALAeon Credit SIC Racing MSI+0.338s
9Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.373s
10Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.390s
11Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.646s
12Marco MorelliARGGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+0.704s
13Ryusei YamanakaJPNFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.707s
14Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+0.841s
15Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+1.015s
16Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+1.042s
17Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+1.100s
18Guido PiniITALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+1.195s
19Maximo QuliesSPAPower Electronics Aspar Team (KTM)+1.297s
20Joel EstebanSPAPower Electronics Aspar Team (KTM)+1.330s
21Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+1.713s
22Ruche MoodleyRSADENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+1.724s
23Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.797s
24Cormac BuchananNZLDENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+1.818s
25Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.953s
26Matteo BertelleITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+2.344s
27Stefano NepaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+2.821s

