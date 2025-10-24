2025 Malaysian Moto3 - Friday Practice Results
Friday Practice results from the Moto3 2025 Malaysian Grand Prix (Round 20), where Jose Antonio Rueda finished fastest on Friday.
Friday at the Malaysian Moto3 Grand Prix weekend, round twenty of the championship, saw Jose Antonio Rueda quickest, despite leading a group or riders around, all looking for a tow, to move to Q2 with the top time in Sepang.
Practice was delayed for track contamination - with stewards cleaning oil from the track, with conditions already trickier than the morning session after a downpour during MotoGP’s track time.
Once on track, the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider was immediately fast, and the new champion had an answer every time he was challenged at the top of the timesheets, finishing with a best of 2m 11.152s.
Rookie teammate Alvaro Carpe took advantage in the group to slipstream to the second best effort behind, just 0.035s slower.
- 2025 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Friday Practice Results
- Marc Marquez recovery “more important” than Valencia MotoGP test - Davide Tardozzi
In just his second appearance in the class, replacement rider Brian Uriarte impressed, with his track position rowing him up to third for the Dynavolt team.
Session one leader Angel Piqueras was fourth for MT Helmets, ahead of the best placed Honda, with David Almansa in fifth for Leopard.
Taiyo Furusato was a steady sixth as his opening day performances continue to improve for Honda Team Asia, with seventh going to home podium finisher at the last round, Joel Kelso for LevelUp - MTA.
Jacob Roulstone fell at turn four but had done enough for eighth for Red Bull KTM Tech3.
Luca Lunetta was still improving at the chequered flag in ninth for SIC58 Squadra Corse, at an emotional round for the team, with Scott Ogden moving upward to a safer tenth for CIP Green Power as the session drew to a close.
|2025 Malaysian Moto3 - Practice (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|2m 11.152s
|2
|Alvaro Carpe
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.035s
|3
|Brian Uriarte
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+0.050s
|4
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.112s
|5
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.121s
|6
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+0.131s
|7
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.297s
|8
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+0.360s
|9
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+0.471s
|10
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+0.512s
|11
|Hakim Danish
|MAL
|Aeon Credit SIC Racing MSI
|+0.668s
|12
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.678s
|13
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+0.727s
|14
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.733s
|15
|Maximo Qulies
|SPA
|Power Electronics Aspar Team (KTM)
|+0.764s
|16
|Guido Pini
|ITA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+0.780s
|17
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+0.783s
|18
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|Power Electronics Aspar Team (KTM)
|+0.882s
|19
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.966s
|20
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+0.983s
|21
|Tatchakorn Buasri
|THA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+1.161s
|22
|Valentin Perrone
|ARG
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+1.183s
|23
|Marco Morelli
|ARG
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+1.323s
|24
|Cormac Buchanan
|NZL
|DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)
|+1.389s
|25
|Ruche Moodley
|RSA
|DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)
|+1.814s
|26
|Noah Dettwiler
|SWI
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+2.012s
|27
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+2.379s
Wildcard Hakim Danish was able to use his local knowledge and track time to power to eleventh, ahead of Matteo Bertelle on the second LevelUp bike.
Eddie O’Shea went directly to Q2 for the first time for the MLav Racing team, joined by Adrian Fernandez in the final progression slot on the second Leopard bike.
Maximo Quiles had opted to go out early and solo for his final run, a move which didn’t pay off for the Aspar man, leaving the teen rookie just out of luck in 15th ahead of Guido Pini, who had resumed his scrap with Carpe from FP1.
There were two fallers in the session, with Roulstone and teammate Valentin Perrone (22nd) both off at the same spot.
The earlier FP1 session saw Piqueras immediately fast, with Roulstone a close second and Kelso third.
Riccardo Rossi continued his upturn in from in fourth before dropping to 20th in the crucial Practice, ahead of Rueda.
Uriarte showed promise early in seventh, back in at Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP, for the injured David Munoz, while wildcard Danish also impressed in eighth on his championship debut.
Carpe was the top rookie in FP1 in tenth.
Joel Esteban was 20th in FP1 and 18th in Practice as he continued at Aspar, sitting in for Dennis Foggia.
|2025 Malaysian Moto3 - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|3s
|Team
|Time
|1
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|2m 10 979s
|2
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+0.052s
|3
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.106s
|4
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+0.138s
|5
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.175s
|6
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.310s
|7
|Brian Uriarte
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+0.331s
|8
|Hakim Danish
|MAL
|Aeon Credit SIC Racing MSI
|+0.338s
|9
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.373s
|10
|Alvaro Carpe
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.390s
|11
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+0.646s
|12
|Marco Morelli
|ARG
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+0.704s
|13
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.707s
|14
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+0.841s
|15
|Valentin Perrone
|ARG
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+1.015s
|16
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+1.042s
|17
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+1.100s
|18
|Guido Pini
|ITA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+1.195s
|19
|Maximo Qulies
|SPA
|Power Electronics Aspar Team (KTM)
|+1.297s
|20
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|Power Electronics Aspar Team (KTM)
|+1.330s
|21
|Noah Dettwiler
|SWI
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+1.713s
|22
|Ruche Moodley
|RSA
|DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)
|+1.724s
|23
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+1.797s
|24
|Cormac Buchanan
|NZL
|DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)
|+1.818s
|25
|Tatchakorn Buasri
|THA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+1.953s
|26
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+2.344s
|27
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+2.821s