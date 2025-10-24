2025 Malaysian Moto3 - Friday Practice Results

Friday at the Malaysian Moto3 Grand Prix weekend, round twenty of the championship, saw Jose Antonio Rueda quickest, despite leading a group or riders around, all looking for a tow, to move to Q2 with the top time in Sepang.



Practice was delayed for track contamination - with stewards cleaning oil from the track, with conditions already trickier than the morning session after a downpour during MotoGP’s track time.



Once on track, the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider was immediately fast, and the new champion had an answer every time he was challenged at the top of the timesheets, finishing with a best of 2m 11.152s.



Rookie teammate Alvaro Carpe took advantage in the group to slipstream to the second best effort behind, just 0.035s slower.

In just his second appearance in the class, replacement rider Brian Uriarte impressed, with his track position rowing him up to third for the Dynavolt team.

Session one leader Angel Piqueras was fourth for MT Helmets, ahead of the best placed Honda, with David Almansa in fifth for Leopard.

Taiyo Furusato was a steady sixth as his opening day performances continue to improve for Honda Team Asia, with seventh going to home podium finisher at the last round, Joel Kelso for LevelUp - MTA.

Jacob Roulstone fell at turn four but had done enough for eighth for Red Bull KTM Tech3.

Luca Lunetta was still improving at the chequered flag in ninth for SIC58 Squadra Corse, at an emotional round for the team, with Scott Ogden moving upward to a safer tenth for CIP Green Power as the session drew to a close.

2025 Malaysian Moto3 - Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 2m 11.152s 2 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.035s 3 Brian Uriarte SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.050s 4 Angel Piqueras SPA FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.112s 5 David Almansa SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.121s 6 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +0.131s 7 Joel Kelso AUS LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.297s 8 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.360s 9 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +0.471s 10 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +0.512s 11 Hakim Danish MAL Aeon Credit SIC Racing MSI +0.668s 12 Matteo Bertelle ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.678s 13 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +0.727s 14 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.733s 15 Maximo Qulies SPA Power Electronics Aspar Team (KTM) +0.764s 16 Guido Pini ITA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.780s 17 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +0.783s 18 Joel Esteban SPA Power Electronics Aspar Team (KTM) +0.882s 19 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.966s 20 Riccardo Rossi ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +0.983s 21 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +1.161s 22 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +1.183s 23 Marco Morelli ARG GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +1.323s 24 Cormac Buchanan NZL DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +1.389s 25 Ruche Moodley RSA DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +1.814s 26 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) +2.012s 27 Stefano Nepa ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +2.379s

Wildcard Hakim Danish was able to use his local knowledge and track time to power to eleventh, ahead of Matteo Bertelle on the second LevelUp bike.

Eddie O’Shea went directly to Q2 for the first time for the MLav Racing team, joined by Adrian Fernandez in the final progression slot on the second Leopard bike.

Maximo Quiles had opted to go out early and solo for his final run, a move which didn’t pay off for the Aspar man, leaving the teen rookie just out of luck in 15th ahead of Guido Pini, who had resumed his scrap with Carpe from FP1.

There were two fallers in the session, with Roulstone and teammate Valentin Perrone (22nd) both off at the same spot.



The earlier FP1 session saw Piqueras immediately fast, with Roulstone a close second and Kelso third.

Riccardo Rossi continued his upturn in from in fourth before dropping to 20th in the crucial Practice, ahead of Rueda.

Uriarte showed promise early in seventh, back in at Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP, for the injured David Munoz, while wildcard Danish also impressed in eighth on his championship debut.



Carpe was the top rookie in FP1 in tenth.



Joel Esteban was 20th in FP1 and 18th in Practice as he continued at Aspar, sitting in for Dennis Foggia.

2025 Malaysian Moto3 - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider 3s Team Time 1 Angel Piqueras SPA FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 2m 10 979s 2 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.052s 3 Joel Kelso AUS LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.106s 4 Riccardo Rossi ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +0.138s 5 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.175s 6 David Almansa SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.310s 7 Brian Uriarte SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.331s 8 Hakim Danish MAL Aeon Credit SIC Racing MSI +0.338s 9 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.373s 10 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.390s 11 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +0.646s 12 Marco Morelli ARG GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +0.704s 13 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.707s 14 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +0.841s 15 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +1.015s 16 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.042s 17 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +1.100s 18 Guido Pini ITA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +1.195s 19 Maximo Qulies SPA Power Electronics Aspar Team (KTM) +1.297s 20 Joel Esteban SPA Power Electronics Aspar Team (KTM) +1.330s 21 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) +1.713s 22 Ruche Moodley RSA DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +1.724s 23 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +1.797s 24 Cormac Buchanan NZL DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +1.818s 25 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +1.953s 26 Matteo Bertelle ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +2.344s 27 Stefano Nepa ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +2.821s

