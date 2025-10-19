2025 Australian Moto3 - Race Results

Race results from the 2025 Australian Moto3 Grand Prix, which saw Jose Antonio Rueda hold off home hero Joel Kelso for victory.

Jose Antonio Rueda, Moto3, Red Bull KTM Ajo, 2025, Australian GP, with Alvaro Carpe
Jose Antonio Rueda, Moto3, Red Bull KTM Ajo, 2025, Australian GP, with Alvaro Carpe
© Gold & Goose

Moto3 started the race action at a blustery Phillip island, for round nineteen of the championship, the Australian Grand Prix, in blustery conditions with a breakaway at the front of the race for Jose Antonio Rueda and Joel Kelso, with the Spaniard turning up the pace for a tenth win.

Starting from pole, Joel Kelso battled the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider through he initial corners to lead, holding on out front at home until lap six.

From there Rueda took over out front and although Kelso held on behind he had no reply to the newly crowned champion, who picked up a tenth win, which secured the team title for Ajo.

The Australian finished 0.829s behind as his rival stretched on the final lap, with second equaling his best Moto3 result.

That chase pulled LevelUp - MTA rider Kelso over twelve seconds clear of the chasing group.

That was lead by rookie Alvaro Carpe, who was gushing about his love for Phillip Island in parc ferme, pulling clear for most of the closing stages on the second Red Bull KTM Ajo bike before alsomst being caught by Joel Esteban on the final lap.

Esteban made his Moto3 return with Aspar, in place of Dennis Foggia, who was absent with pneumonia and made the most of his replacement chance finishing ahead of rookie teammate Maximo Quiles in fifth.

Adrian Fernandez was once again the top Honda for Leopard over the line, in a close sixth, having also had a spell at the front of the chasing group earlier in the race.

Luca Lunetta was right behind at the line in seventh for SIC58 Squadra Corse. Taiyo Furusato made an early podium charge, but never recovered from contact with Quiles on lap four on his Honda Team Asia bike, finishing eighth.

David Almansa had a long lap penatly fore causing Furusato to crash in Indonesia, which saw him drop ton 21st. The Leopard rider took advantage of the close nature of the race for the main pack to climb back to ninth, holding a small gap over Matteo Bertelle, who completed the top ten on the second Level-Up MTA bike.

2025  Australian  Moto3 - Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)33m 39.062s
2Joel KelsoAUSLEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.829s
3Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+12.638s
4Joel EstebanSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+12.696s
5Maximo QuliesSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+12.773s
6Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+13.251s
7Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+13.753s
8Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+13.921s
9David AlmansaSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+13.979s
10Matteo BertelleITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+15.294s
11Cormac BuchananNZLDENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+25.420s
12Guido PiniITALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+25.716s
13Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+25.755s
14Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+25.803s
15Stefano NepaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+25.917s
16Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+26.047s
17Angel PiquerasSPAFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+30.653s
18Marco MorelliARGGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+33.455s
19Brian UriarteSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+33.823s
20Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+33.921s
21Ruche MoodleyRSADENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+45.096s
22Ryusei YamanakaJPNFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+45.512s
23Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+45.957s
24Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+46.101s
25Riccardo RossiITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+1m 06.778s
26Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)DNF

New Zealand rider Cormac Buchanan was in a race close enough to be his home round and pushed up from 17th on the grid for eleventh the BOE team, just ahead of Guido Pini in twelfth for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP.

The remainig points places went to Nicola Carraro in 13th for Rivacold Snipers, Scott Ogden in 14th for CIP Green Power and Stefano Nepa in 15th  for SIC58 Squadra Corse.

Eddie O’Shea was unlucky to miss out on the same group, finishing 16th for MLav Racing.

Angel Piqueras ran across the gravel and grass early on and was lucky to stay upright, but ending his hopes of a points finish in 17th.

Riccardo Rossi also picked up a long lap penalty. The snipers rider was already last and finished in the same place.

Crashes, injuries and replacements

Brian Uriarte replaced David Munoz at the Dynavolt team, finishing 19th

There was only one faller, home rider Jacob Roulstone at Siberia on lap four.

Championship Standings

With Rueda crowned at the last round there is no title on the line, but a win saw him add another 25 points to his final total, now on 365.

Piqueras stayed on 231 after finishing out of the points, with rookie Quiles third overall on 228.

Kelso closed in on the absent Munoz on 179 after taking second, while third moved rookie Carpe onto 173 in sixth.

Read More

Latest News

Moto3 Results
2025 Australian Moto3 - Race Results
3m ago
Jose Antonio Rueda, Moto3, Red Bull KTM Ajo, 2025, Australian GP, with Alvaro Carpe
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi dominates Australian MotoGP warm-up ahead of penalty-win quest, Francesco Bagnaia last
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Australian MotoGP
F1 News
Dramatic Ferrari performance swing leaves both drivers flummoxed
2h ago
Leclerc and Hamilton qualified an improved third and fifth
F1 News
What made McLaren’s car ‘impossible to drive’ for Lando Norris
2h ago
Norris branded his car "impossible to drive"
MotoGP Results
2025 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Warm-up Results
2h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Australian MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
Starting grid for the 2025 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix after penalties
2h ago
Fabio Quartararo, Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Australian MotoGP qualifying
MotoGP News
2025 Australian MotoGP today at Phillip Island: Start times and how to watch
2h ago
Pedro Acosta, leads Luca Marini
F1 News
Oscar Piastri makes fresh admission about McLaren's Austin sprint clash
3h ago
Piastri and Norris came to blows in the sprint
F1 News
Helmut Marko makes intriguing Max Verstappen 'lost interest' in F1 claim
3h ago
Verstappen has been in imperious form in Austin
F1 News
Starting grid for F1 United States Grand Prix with Verstappen on pole
4h ago
Verstappen claimed his seventh pole of 2025