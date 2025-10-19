2025  Australian  Moto3 - Race Results

Moto3 started the race action at a blustery Phillip island, for round nineteen of the championship, the Australian Grand Prix, in blustery conditions with a breakaway at the front of the race for Jose Antonio Rueda and Joel Kelso, with the Spaniard turning up the pace for a tenth win.

Starting from pole, Joel Kelso battled the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider through he initial corners to lead, holding on out front at home until lap six.

From there Rueda took over out front and although Kelso held on behind he had no reply to the newly crowned champion, who picked up a tenth win, which secured the team title for Ajo.

The Australian finished 0.829s behind as his rival stretched on the final lap, with second equaling his best Moto3 result.

That chase pulled LevelUp - MTA rider Kelso over twelve seconds clear of the chasing group.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

That was lead by rookie Alvaro Carpe, who was gushing about his love for Phillip Island in parc ferme, pulling clear for most of the closing stages on the second Red Bull KTM Ajo bike before alsomst being caught by Joel Esteban on the final lap.

Esteban made his Moto3 return with Aspar, in place of Dennis Foggia, who was absent with pneumonia and made the most of his replacement chance finishing ahead of rookie teammate Maximo Quiles in fifth.

Adrian Fernandez was once again the top Honda for Leopard over the line, in a close sixth, having also had a spell at the front of the chasing group earlier in the race.

Luca Lunetta was right behind at the line in seventh for SIC58 Squadra Corse. Taiyo Furusato made an early podium charge, but never recovered from contact with Quiles on lap four on his Honda Team Asia bike, finishing eighth.

David Almansa had a long lap penatly fore causing Furusato to crash in Indonesia, which saw him drop ton 21st. The Leopard rider took advantage of the close nature of the race for the main pack to climb back to ninth, holding a small gap over Matteo Bertelle, who completed the top ten on the second Level-Up MTA bike.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

2025 Australian Moto3 - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 33m 39.062s 2 Joel Kelso AUS LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.829s 3 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +12.638s 4 Joel Esteban SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +12.696s 5 Maximo Qulies SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +12.773s 6 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +13.251s 7 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +13.753s 8 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +13.921s 9 David Almansa SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +13.979s 10 Matteo Bertelle ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +15.294s 11 Cormac Buchanan NZL DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +25.420s 12 Guido Pini ITA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +25.716s 13 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +25.755s 14 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +25.803s 15 Stefano Nepa ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +25.917s 16 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +26.047s 17 Angel Piqueras SPA FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +30.653s 18 Marco Morelli ARG GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +33.455s 19 Brian Uriarte SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +33.823s 20 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +33.921s 21 Ruche Moodley RSA DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +45.096s 22 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +45.512s 23 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) +45.957s 24 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +46.101s 25 Riccardo Rossi ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1m 06.778s 26 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) DNF

New Zealand rider Cormac Buchanan was in a race close enough to be his home round and pushed up from 17th on the grid for eleventh the BOE team, just ahead of Guido Pini in twelfth for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP.

The remainig points places went to Nicola Carraro in 13th for Rivacold Snipers, Scott Ogden in 14th for CIP Green Power and Stefano Nepa in 15th for SIC58 Squadra Corse.

Eddie O’Shea was unlucky to miss out on the same group, finishing 16th for MLav Racing.

Angel Piqueras ran across the gravel and grass early on and was lucky to stay upright, but ending his hopes of a points finish in 17th.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Riccardo Rossi also picked up a long lap penalty. The snipers rider was already last and finished in the same place.

Crashes, injuries and replacements

Brian Uriarte replaced David Munoz at the Dynavolt team, finishing 19th

There was only one faller, home rider Jacob Roulstone at Siberia on lap four.

Championship Standings

With Rueda crowned at the last round there is no title on the line, but a win saw him add another 25 points to his final total, now on 365.

Piqueras stayed on 231 after finishing out of the points, with rookie Quiles third overall on 228.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Kelso closed in on the absent Munoz on 179 after taking second, while third moved rookie Carpe onto 173 in sixth.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT