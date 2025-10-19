2025 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Warm-up Results

Warm-up results from the 2025 Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island, round 19 of 22.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Australian MotoGP

Marco Bezzecchi keeps his hopes of pulling off a double long lap victory alive by dominating warm-up for the 2025 Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island.

The Sprint winner held a massive one-second advantage over the rest of the field heading into the closing stages of the ten-minute session, before home hero Jack Miller closed it down to 0.4s.

Pedro Acosta, Fabio Quartararo, Raul Fernandez and KTM stand-in Pol Espargaro completed the top six.

All of Sunday’s schedule has been delayed by an hour in response to weather warnings of high winds.

Almost all riders were using the hard front and medium rear tyre combination, suggested by Michelin for the grand prix, but the likes of Fabio Quartararo seem keen to gamble on the soft rear.

The MotoGP race now starts at 3pm local time.

Bagnaia last

Francesco Bagnaia’s factory Ducati was shaking horrifically out of the final corner at the start of warm-up.

He swapped to his spare bike, with little progress, and then called an early end to the session, leaving him in last place.

Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Warm-up Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)1'28.355s4/7356k
2Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.394s6/7346k
3Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.492s6/7356k
4Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.503s7/7352k
5Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+0.528s6/7353k
6Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.622s6/7356k
7Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+0.692s7/7346k
8Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.723s7/7350k
9Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.733s6/7343k
10Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.860s7/7344k
11Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.054s7/7348k
12Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.077s7/7354k
13Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+1.107s7/7350k
14Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.135s7/7356k
15Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.160s7/7352k
16Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.180s6/7348k
17Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+1.186s7/7353k
18Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+1.411s6/7343k
19Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+2.641s4/7346k
20Michele PirroITADucati Test Rider (GP25)+2.930s5/7337k
21Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)+3.113s4/7352k
22Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+13.039s2/4351k

* Rookie

Official Phillip Island MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, 1m 26.465s (2025)

Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 27.765s (2024)

Last year’s Australian Grand Prix front row of Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez and Maverick Vinales are all missing from the 2025 event due to injuries.

2025 world champion Marquez is absent for at least the next two rounds after undergoing surgery for ligament damage to his right collarbone, caused by contact from Marco Bezzecchi in Indonesia.

Aprilia’s Martin, who also missed the Indonesian round after undergoing surgery for a collarbone fracture sustained in a Turn 1 clash with team-mate Bezzecchi at Motegi, continues to be absent.

Tech3’s Vinales withdrew after qualifying at Mandalika due to ongoing issues with his healing shoulder.

Marquez, Martin and Vinales are all former Phillip Island MotoGP winners, leaving only Alex Rins (2022) and Johann Zarco (2023) with previous premier-class Australian victories.

Marquez is replaced by Ducati test rider Michele Pirro, Martin by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori and Vinales by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro.

Trackhouse rookie Ai Ogura, who withdrew from his home Japanese Grand Prix and then skipped the whole of the Mandalika event due to pain from the wrist injury at Misano, is also on track this weekend.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

