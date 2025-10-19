Marco Bezzecchi keeps his hopes of pulling off a double long lap victory alive by dominating warm-up for the 2025 Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island.

The Sprint winner held a massive one-second advantage over the rest of the field heading into the closing stages of the ten-minute session, before home hero Jack Miller closed it down to 0.4s. Pedro Acosta, Fabio Quartararo, Raul Fernandez and KTM stand-in Pol Espargaro completed the top six. All of Sunday's schedule has been delayed by an hour in response to weather warnings of high winds. Almost all riders were using the hard front and medium rear tyre combination, suggested by Michelin for the grand prix, but the likes of Fabio Quartararo seem keen to gamble on the soft rear. The MotoGP race now starts at 3pm local time.

Francesco Bagnaia’s factory Ducati was shaking horrifically out of the final corner at the start of warm-up.

He swapped to his spare bike, with little progress, and then called an early end to the session, leaving him in last place.

Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 1'28.355s 4/7 356k 2 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.394s 6/7 346k 3 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.492s 6/7 356k 4 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.503s 7/7 352k 5 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +0.528s 6/7 353k 6 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.622s 6/7 356k 7 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +0.692s 7/7 346k 8 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.723s 7/7 350k 9 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.733s 6/7 343k 10 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.860s 7/7 344k 11 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.054s 7/7 348k 12 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.077s 7/7 354k 13 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +1.107s 7/7 350k 14 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.135s 7/7 356k 15 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.160s 7/7 352k 16 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.180s 6/7 348k 17 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +1.186s 7/7 353k 18 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +1.411s 6/7 343k 19 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +2.641s 4/7 346k 20 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Test Rider (GP25) +2.930s 5/7 337k 21 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) +3.113s 4/7 352k 22 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +13.039s 2/4 351k

* Rookie

Official Phillip Island MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, 1m 26.465s (2025)

Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 27.765s (2024)

Last year’s Australian Grand Prix front row of Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez and Maverick Vinales are all missing from the 2025 event due to injuries.

2025 world champion Marquez is absent for at least the next two rounds after undergoing surgery for ligament damage to his right collarbone, caused by contact from Marco Bezzecchi in Indonesia.

Aprilia’s Martin, who also missed the Indonesian round after undergoing surgery for a collarbone fracture sustained in a Turn 1 clash with team-mate Bezzecchi at Motegi, continues to be absent.

Tech3’s Vinales withdrew after qualifying at Mandalika due to ongoing issues with his healing shoulder.

Marquez, Martin and Vinales are all former Phillip Island MotoGP winners, leaving only Alex Rins (2022) and Johann Zarco (2023) with previous premier-class Australian victories.

Marquez is replaced by Ducati test rider Michele Pirro, Martin by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori and Vinales by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro.

Trackhouse rookie Ai Ogura, who withdrew from his home Japanese Grand Prix and then skipped the whole of the Mandalika event due to pain from the wrist injury at Misano, is also on track this weekend.

