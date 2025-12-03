Rival teams warned to “be careful” of Williams after “Mercedes-level” claim

Williams celebrate in Qatar
Williams celebrate in Qatar

F1 legend Juan Pablo Montoya believes rival teams need to “be careful” of Williams in 2026.

Williams secured fifth in the 2025 F1 constructors’ championship after Carlos Sainz’s second podium finish of the season.

Sainz held off Kimi Antonelli and Lando Norris to finish third in Qatar, continuing his impressive form in the second half of the year.

Despite turning off car development early, Williams have maintained their advantage over the midfield in the constructors’ standings.

Sainz scored his first podium with the team in Azerbaijan before following it up with another rostrum appearance in Qatar.

Under James Vowles’ leadership, Williams have undergone a drastic transformation.

Vowles has insisted that the team’s long-term focus is on 2026 and 2027, with their strong 2025 results regarded as a bonus.

Montoya has heaped praise on his former team, suggesting Vowles is turning Williams into an organisation comparable to Mercedes — where he previously served as chief strategist during their dominant years.

“Something that as well you can see, he understood that it was going to take time. He understood and the team understood and they were so excited to have him in the team that they knew it was a plus,” Montoya said after the Qatar GP.

“They’re open to change anything and work with them. And the team, James, the way he’s built the team everything is like Mercedes’ level.

“Everything needs to be proper. All the right places, all the right executions, like everything they do. If they have a competitive car next year, you need to be careful with Williams.”

Williams “a long way away” from titles

Despite securing their best championship finish since 2017, Vowles recognises Williams are still far from their ultimate goal.

Williams haven’t tasted title success since the 1990s with Jacques Villeneuve.

The last time they had a car consistently capable of challenging for race wins was in the early 2000s.

“It is mathematically finished now,” Vowles said after securing P5.

“This surpasses our expectations really and I hope it shows the world the direction we are on and the belief we have in where we are going as a result of things.

“We are still here to win championships. We are a long way away from that, a long way away. But at least now the work we are doing is starting to pay off.”

With Mercedes expected to produce a strong power unit for 2026, Williams could enjoy another leap forward.

